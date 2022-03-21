Connect with us

Addmotor Trike - courtesy Addmotor

E-Bike Brand Profile: AddMotor

From laid-back trikes to camo hunting bikes, Addmotor hopes to have something for everyone.

Addmotor says they want to make the highest-quality electric bicycles accessible for everyone.  Founded founded in 2011 and based in the heart of Los Angeles, their years of perfecting, tweaking, and designing their bikes for the needs and lives of their many different customers has garnered them a passionate, adventurous, and loyal community of riders who are proud to represent and be apart of the Addmotor family.

The sun and energy of Southern California has influenced and inspired the designs of their e-bikes and the huge range of accessories for them.  The M-60 R7 Cruiser e-bike appeals to old school  bikers with it’s long bench seat and classic scooter frame. The M-560 p7 All-Terrain E-Bike gets you through rough mountain trails and muddy forest paths comfortable and safely. The M-140 R7 Folding E-Bike makes storage a breeze and commuting fun. Along with the myriad of accessories all produced in house, from batteries to cell phone holders to storage bags, Addmotor gives the customer all the means to make the exact bike they want and need.

Addmotor continues to work on building their own inventory and delivery systems to get their customers faster shipping service and more satisfaction, as well as improving user experience and service. Their focus on making e-bikes, e-bike parts, and bike accessories, along with their continuing research and development makes this company exceptional at producing a high quality, personalized, and fun e-bikes.

Addmotor Cruiser E-Bike

Image courtesy Addmotor.

I grew up playing Need for Speed 2 and always chose the McLaren. My room was littered with Lego models that could race and fly, and when I drive, I blast Mastodon, Beethoven, and Led Zeppelin as loud as I can. I prefer manual transmissions, and plan on getting my pilot license one day. I’ll talk with anyone about cars, airplanes, motorcycles, music, and wine, practice parkour, read prodigiously, and happily live and work in Chicago. Follow me on Twitter at @DavidWritesAlot

