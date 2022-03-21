E-Bike Brand Profile: AddMotor

Addmotor says they want to make the highest-quality electric bicycles accessible for everyone. Founded founded in 2011 and based in the heart of Los Angeles, their years of perfecting, tweaking, and designing their bikes for the needs and lives of their many different customers has garnered them a passionate, adventurous, and loyal community of riders who are proud to represent and be apart of the Addmotor family.

The sun and energy of Southern California has influenced and inspired the designs of their e-bikes and the huge range of accessories for them. The M-60 R7 Cruiser e-bike appeals to old school bikers with it’s long bench seat and classic scooter frame. The M-560 p7 All-Terrain E-Bike gets you through rough mountain trails and muddy forest paths comfortable and safely. The M-140 R7 Folding E-Bike makes storage a breeze and commuting fun. Along with the myriad of accessories all produced in house, from batteries to cell phone holders to storage bags, Addmotor gives the customer all the means to make the exact bike they want and need.

Addmotor continues to work on building their own inventory and delivery systems to get their customers faster shipping service and more satisfaction, as well as improving user experience and service. Their focus on making e-bikes, e-bike parts, and bike accessories, along with their continuing research and development makes this company exceptional at producing a high quality, personalized, and fun e-bikes.

Addmotor Cruiser E-Bike

