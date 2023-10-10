Electric Day Cruiser To Be Launched In December By Blue Innovation Group

With all the bickering and arguing on social media about electric vehicles vs. gas and diesel-powered internal combustion engine cars, trucks, and SUVs, a person might get the idea that electrification of transportation is only for vehicles with wheels. What might be somewhat obscured is the fact that boats are being electrified as well, including leisurecraft.

To that end, Florida-based Blue Innovation Group (BIG) just announced it will launch its new R30 all-electric day cruiser leisurecraft in December. The new boat’s specifications look both intriguing and promising for those who desire to utilize electricity in place of dirty fossil fuels to power their boating excursions. This particular electric boat has the added bonus of having its own solar power system.

Here are some tech specs:

Length: 30 ft (33 ft with tailgate open)

Width: 10 ft

Weight: Approximately 10,000 lb.

Motor size: Dual motors of 400 HP each or 800 HP combined

Battery capacity: Standard pack, 221 kWh

Battery chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Range: 8 hour nominal run time, up to 100 nautical miles

Cruising speed: 17 MPH

Top speed: 45 MPH

Solar power system: 2.8 kW

BIG’s founder and CEO, John Vo, answered some questions about the boat for CleanTechnica.

What is the battery chemistry and battery warranty?

The R30 battery pack will use LFP chemistry with an eight-year warranty.

Are you manufacturing your own batteries or outsourcing?

We design and manufacture our own battery pack.

Is there a battery management system, and if so, what is it?

Yes, we have a very robust battery management system that is programmed specifically for our product application.

Does the vessel come with a home charger? How fast does the battery pack charge?

The R30 does come with home charging capability. However, it is also capable of fast charging which only takes 45 minutes to charge 80% of the battery as the BIG Fast Charging station. The R30 will also have free charging from the sun with the onboard solar system.

Does the boat come with its own solar power system or is that extra? What is the solar system’s capacity?

Yes, the solar charging system is standard on the R30. The solar system is 2.8 kW.

Can the solar system charge the battery completely? If so, about long does it take to charge?

Yes, depending on your location and the exposure to the sun. Roughly two weeks to charge the entire battery pack.

How long can the boat operate on a single charge?

The R30 is a day boat, so the battery pack will be able to accommodate your day activities with the expected range up to 100 nm.

What are the cruising and top speeds?

Cruising speed is at 17 mph, top speed is 45 mph.

What is the open terrace concept? Can it be used as a swim or diving platform?

Yes, the platform is designed for easy access in and out of the water.

What is the boat’s passenger capacity?

12 people.

How many could sleep overnight comfortably?

The R30 can sleep 2-4 people overnight comfortably.

Will it have digital instrumentation or the more traditional kind, and what metrics will they display?

The R30 will offer all the normal metrics that exist in current boats. In addition to the normal metrics we also offer metrics related to electric propulsion as well as advanced performance and diagnostic data that you would not have on traditional boats.

Can it be pulled with a trailer?

Yes.

Does the boat come with a trailer or is that extra?

The trailer is extra.

What is the hull made of?

Aluminum alloy.

How many of the vessels do you expect to make each year?

BIG is currently planning a production ramp for the first phase of 500 boats per year.

If you read this far, you might be wondering about the price — in a previous interview it was pegged at about $300,000.

Image credits: All images, Blue Innovation Group