New Electric Powerboat Tech & Renderings Shown At CES By Blue Innovation Group

Florida-based Blue Innovations Group (BIG) exhibited the helm, propulsion system, and renderings of its new all-electric R30 powerboat at the Consumer Electronics show Jan. 5 – 8. BIG has begun taking reservations for the new vessel, which has two motors totaling 800 horsepower. The R30 also has its own solar power system. Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2024.







Here are the boat’s specifications:

Length: 30 ft (33 ft with tailgate open)

Width: 10 ft

Weight: Approximately 10,000 lb.

Motor size: Dual motors of 400 HP each or 800 HP combined

Battery capacity: Standard pack is 221 kWh (potential to increase to 340 kWh)

Battery chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Charge time: DC Fast charge of 45 minutes to get 80%, also slower charge of 120V, 240V, or solar power

Range: 8 hour nominal run time, up to 150 nautical miles

Cruising speed: 20 MPH

Top speed: 45 MPH

Solar power system: 2.7 kW, which can charge the entire battery in a week





BIG’s founder and CEO, John Vo, answered some questions about the R30 for CleanTechnica. Vo is the former Global Head of Manufacturing at Tesla.

What kind of boat is it? Who is it for? What is the cost?



A versatile day cruiser for fishing, sport, and comfort. Designed for everyone. Target cost is $300K.

How long is the warranty and what does it cover?



Lifetime for hull, 8 years for propulsion (motor and battery).

What is the battery pack’s expected life span in years?

15 years.

Does it come with a charger? Or if not, how much is it? What is the charging speed?



It will come with an on-board charger. You will expect to purchase a wall/dock charger if you want, at a cost of around $2K. BIG will be installing a big, fast charger for DC fast charge, which will be free for the early version of the R30. Potentially there will be an added fee for DC fast charging once we have delivered more than 500 R30 Vessels.

Can it be used to sleep overnight?



Yes.

What technology will it have for navigation and measuring water depth? Communications?



The R30 will use new and traditional sonar and GPS sensors integrated with in-house developed infotainment system. The system will include radio and Internet communications.



Will there be an app to monitor the battery charge and charge rate when it is recharging?



Yes.

Does the boat come with a trailer?



No, you will have to purchase it.

What materials will the hull be made of?



Aluminum.

Does it have a mini-galley with a fridge, sink, or microwave?



Yes, yes, and electric grill.

Does it have a freshwater tank, and what is the capacity?



Yes, 50 gallons.

Does it have a bathroom?



Yes.

Can it be used in freshwater and saltwater?



Both.

Will they be available in the US only?



Starting in the US, but should be global later.

All images courtesy of Blue Innovation Group.