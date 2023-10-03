VinFast Announces The VF 6, A Compact SUV Designed For The Vietnamese Market

VinFast officially announced the release of the VF 6, a B-segment, all-electric sports utility vehicle. It is also the 6th electric vehicle released domestically after the VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, and VF 5.

The release of the VF 6 completes the initial volley of vehicles of the progressive Vietnamese carmaker, which made its debut in the Nasdaq recently. The VF 6 is part of the automaker’s planned lineup for the North American market along with a compact SUV, the VF 7.

VF 6 is the next strategic model in VinFast’s electric vehicle lineup, designed by world-renowned the Italian Torino Design House. It is, “a spacious and comfortable interior for the whole family, powerful performance, and a wide range of smart technologies and features,” and will come in two models — the Base and Plus.

Differences between the two models are purely trim and some automated features, and both will be covered by the same after-sales policies such as a 7-year or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty, Special Aftersales Policies, and a commitment to buying back used electric cars after five years at an attractive price. There is also VinFast’s unique battery subscription service.

A Domestic Model — For Now

Since the VF 6 is slated, at least for now, as a domestic model with ambitions to be exported later in its life, customers who will make their first dibs for the car will receive incentives of up to VND 20 million (~$822) by making a reservation starting October 20 until midnight of October 30, 2023. Customers must then complete the purchase procedure within 3 months from the reservation date.

The rules of reservation are rigid, and any changes in the names of owners in the purchase voids the incentive.

The VF 6 began to be displayed at VinFast showrooms around Vietnam starting September 30, 2023, allowing customers to see the car before making their order decision. Deliveries to Vietnamese customers are expected to commence by the end of this year.

Quick Specifications Of The VF 6

The VinFast VF 6 measures 4,238mm long, 1,820mm wide, and 1,594mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,730mm, allowing for interior space that is equivalent most C-segment ICE cars. Part of the Turino design for the stylish exterior includes a distinctive LED light strip and attractive 19-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The VF 6 offers a variety of exterior and interior colors to suit the tastes and preferences of a diverse range of customers. Exterior colors include five options, while interior colors include two. One standout new choice is Mocca Brown, which adds a touch of luxury and style.

Both Base and Plus trims of the VF 6 are powered by a 59.6 kWh LFP battery that delivers up to 399 km and 381 km of range on a full charge (WLTP). The electric motor produces 100 kW and 150 kW of power, respectively, and 135 Nm and 310 Nm of torque, providing exciting performance and satisfying the needs of all passengers.

In early 2024, the VF 6 Plus will receive a free over-the-air update that adds the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The ADAS update will bring a suite of advanced safety features to the VF 6 Plus, including traffic jam assist, highway assist, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and front/rear automatic emergency braking.

Battery Subscription Cuts The Price

VinFast’s battery subscription service cuts the price by as much as $4,000 and allows buyers to have hassle-free ownership, paying a small fee for battery maintenance. Under this program, the Base model costs VND 675 million ($27,772) and the Plus at VND 765 million ($31,500).

If buyers do not take advantage of the battery subscription, the Base is VND 765 million ($31,500) and

VND 855 million ($35,105).

The plan to export the VF 6 is now on hold temporarily, according to a source at VinFast engineering, because of the expected uptake in the Vietnamese market following the announcement of its release. It will be manufactured in the VinFast factory in Hai Phong.

VinFast is also reported to be in the process of making an electric pickup truck for the Thailand market. Arrival of these vehicles was previously slated for late 2023, as announced by then-VinFast U.S. chief service officer Craig Westbrook. Westbrook has since left the company.

Customers can learn more about the showcase schedule of VF 6 at https://vinfastauto.com or on the official VinFast page: https://www.facebook.com/VinFastAuto.Official.