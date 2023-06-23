Vinfast’s Small EV Concept VF 3 Could Be Transformational

VinFast has unveiled the VF 3, a compact electric car designed specifically for the Vietnamese market and positioned to become the “national vehicle” of choice because of its size and mass market intentions.

The introduction of the small two-box vehicle isn’t a surprise, because Vinfast made it clear on several occasions that it was readying an EV in every segment. The VF 3 at this moment remains a concept — which, according to our source in Vinfast, will “still go through the phases of production.” The company will begin to accept orders this September 2023, with deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

The Vietnam-only EV combines a sleek, practical, and modern design. There are only three doors, like the Chery Ice Cream and the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV have. Vinfast, however, said in a press release that the VF 3 “offers a wide range of benefits, catering to various applications and driving conditions. This eco-friendly vehicle is equipped with intelligent features, making it a versatile and dynamic transportation option for individuals from all walks of life.”

The concept EV is classified as a mini car and represents the company’s first foray into developing a small car model tailored to the unique characteristics and driving habits of domestic consumers.

Measuring approximately 3,114 mm in length, the VF 3 claims to be able to comfortably accommodate up to five passengers. Its compact yet sturdy body boasts generous ground clearance and is fitted with 16-inch wheels. The exterior design showcases bold geometric blocks and sleek lines that flow seamlessly from the front to the back, creating an eye-catching aesthetic.

Standout design elements include the square headlights, rearview mirror, and stylized V-shaped bird logo on the front and rear bumpers. These distinctive features establish a cohesive design language, lending a visually appealing touch to the overall car design.

With the aim of offering a vehicle for everyone, the VinFast VF 3 provides consumers with a variety of color options, enhancing its customization possibilities. The interior follows a minimalist approach to optimize space for five occupants, while incorporating essential smart features for a comfortable and convenient user experience.

The VF 3 is powered by an electric motor and battery that offer an impressive travel range, catering to the needs and daily usage patterns of most Vietnamese drivers.

Available in two trims, Eco and Plus, the VF 3 is competitively priced to appeal to the masses, while delivering a safe, convenient, and intelligent transportation solution. With its notable advantages of zero emissions, noise-free operation, environmental friendliness, and high safety standards, it can fulfill the aspirations of millions of families, elevate living standards, and act as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of electric cars throughout Vietnam.

When asked if the vehicle is Vinfast’s early response to the rapid growth of Chinese carmakers in Vietnam — with BYD and SAIC already announcing plans to locate factories in the country — CleanTechnica sources simply said that “it is just to provide customers with more options.”

“With seven models on offer, ranging from mini cars to full-size E-class SUVs, including the VF 5 Plus, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, VinFast continues to assert its dominance in the EV industry,” our source said.

The introduction of the VF 3 further solidifies VinFast’s position as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), In fact, VF will have one of the most diverse product ranges in the global electric vehicle market.

