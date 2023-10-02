NIO Unleashes The EC6, Its Most Advanced EV Yet

Chinese all-EV maker NIO released the EC6 last week, which is built on the new, next-generation NT2.0 platform that has increased range, faster charging, better performance, and more advanced driver assistance features.

Just last May, NIO released the ES6, a family-oriented SUV, and in June it launched the ET5T, a tourer/wagon with high-performance capabilities. Both vehicles feature the second-generation design language of NIO, which according to the company executives reveals the perfect proportions and size as well as cutting-edge intelligence, “promising to exceed expectations and inspire those who seek more from their automotive journey.”

Stunning Design

The all-new EC6 is 4,849 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, and 1,697 mm in high. With a wheelbase of 2,915 mm, the coupe has a familiar fastback silhouette, characterized by a polished A-pillar and reduced body height.

The EC6 introduces the innovative split-type Double Dash daytime running lights. This split design adds a sense of tension to the front surfaces, exuding dynamic momentum. The DRL is made more dimensional with a 30mm ultra-wide crystal, offering enhanced visual effects.

The rear design is marked by surfaces seamlessly merging with the low broad fenders, creating a striking contrast against the narrowing windshield. The 23-degree inverse cut imparts a sporty and dynamic appearance.

Sportscar-Like Aerodynamics

One of the vehicle’s standout features is its Dual-Mode Active Spoiler.

The active aerodynamic device contributes to an impressive low drag coefficient of 0.24 — measuring 1,353 mm in length and 196 mm in width, with a frontal area of 0.254 sqm. This spoiler optimizes the drag coefficient by up to 10% and can be deployed automatically or manually to various positions.

When the car reaches speeds exceeding 80 km/h, the spoiler automatically adjusts to the drag-reducing position at a 23-degree angle, reducing the Cd to a minimum of 0.24. At higher speeds of 170 km/h, it tilts to a maximum angle of 31.5 degrees, providing 580N of extra downforce for enhanced handling and vehicle stability at speeds of 200 km/h.

A Second Living Room

NIO designers call the interior of the vehicle a “Second Living Room,” offering a welcoming and human-centric environment. This design philosophy is evident in elements such as smart air vents that seamlessly blend into the cabin, tone-to-tone deco strips with a soft gloss finish, sophisticated microswitches, sustainable rattan accents, and acoustic fabric.

EVs already run very quietly, yet NIO took pains to improve acoustic optimization. This meant examining noise in nearly 60 points throughout the vehicle, resulting in outstanding low NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) performance.

The long 1.770 m² panoramic sunroof with a lighting area of 1.156 m². The vehicle is equipped with 4.96 mm double-layered acoustic glass for heat and sound insulation, with optional electrochromic glass. The third-generation electrochromic technology provides exceptional visible light transmittance in both bright and dark states, while also blocking up to 99.9% of UV rays.

Premium Seating & Colors

The all-new EC6 prioritizes comfort with its premium seat platform, offering integrated sports seats designed to support the human spine for both high-speed driving and family journeys. The S-Shape cockpit layout creates a spacious interior, and the driver’s and front passenger seats feature 16-way and 18-way power adjustments, respectively.

The rear seatback inclination is power-adjustable by 8 degrees forward and backward. The second-generation front passenger seat, known as the Lounge Seat, can recline up to 172 degrees, providing true zero-gravity comfort. Additional features include heating, an 8-point massage system, and suction-based ventilation. The vehicle also boasts steering wheel heating, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing driving experience.

The all-new EC6 excels in terms of interior space and practicality, offering 22 storage compartments and 7 hooks capable of holding up to 30 kilograms of cargo. The rear trunk provides a volume of 594 liters, with multi-layer hidden storage of 89 liters. Folding down the second-row seats enlarges the total volume to 1,402 liters.

The all-new EC6 offers a choice of nine exterior colors, including the exclusive AR Lavender, inspired by the virtual sky in augmented reality. It also features four unique interior themes: Onyx Black, Red Loam, Stream Blue, and Stellar Gray.

Dual Motor Performance

Performance enthusiasts will appreciate that the all-new EC6 comes standard with a dual-motor 4-wheel-drive system, featuring a front 150 kW induction motor and a rear 210 kW permanent magnet motor, delivering a combined power output of 360 kW and a torque of 700 N·m.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.4 seconds under half-load conditions. The vehicle’s braking system is equally impressive, with NIO’s in-house developed high-performance aluminum alloy 4-piston fixed calipers on the front wheels paired with 355 mm brake discs, achieving a braking distance of 34.5 meters from 100 to 0 kph (with the 21-inch rim).

The vehicle’s aluminum alloy and high-strength steel hybrid body ensures a balance between performance and weight. Features like the integrated die-cast aluminum alloy rear floor assembly and C and D pillars prioritize safety, protecting both the battery and occupants while reducing weight. A near 50:50 front-and-rear weight distribution, combined with an ultralow center of gravity of 580 mm, enhances neutral steering for better handling and a higher top speed.

Its handling is further elevated by the front and rear five-link suspension, in-house developed Intelligent Chassis Domain Controller (ICC), and Continuous Damping Control (CDC). Customizable adjustments cater to various driving scenarios, and the standard Intelligent Smooth Stop (ISS) enhances braking comfort in congested urban areas.

System Integration

NIO’s Banyan Digital System is a complete digital system, which connects NIO vehicles to products, services, and communities in the NIO ecosystem. This provide an intelligent driving experience that is both safe and convenient.

For example, the “Find My Car” feature uses surround view cameras and the transparent chassis to encrypt images and help users locate their vehicle via a proprietary app. NOMI, the vehicle’s AI assistant, now boasts enhanced features like “Listening” and “center display control via voice commands.”

For intelligent driving, it is equipped with NIO Aquila Super Sensing, featuring 33 high-performance sensors, including LiDAR, and NIO ADAM Super Computing, powered by four NVIDIA Drive Orin X processors with a total computing power of up to 1,016 TOPS. The vehicle boasts 24 active safety and driver-assist features, including intelligent Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) for precise high-beam control. With Aquila Super Sensing, LiDAR and front cameras automatically detect road conditions, optimizing beam distribution for nighttime driving safety.

The all-new EC6 also offers the optional N-Box enhanced infotainment console, which serves as the entertainment hub for the PanoCinema digital cockpit and a secondary infotainment system. It supports multiple inputs and outputs and can accommodate film watching on an AR mega screen. When paired with NIO Air AR glasses, it provides an immersive viewing experience equivalent to a 201-inch screen with a six-meter view distance. The vehicle’s 7.1.4 Surround Sound System delivers rich and pristine audio, and it easily connects with game consoles, laptops, and tablets for seamless entertainment.

In China, the all-new EC6 is available at a starting price of RMB 358,000 (~$55,000) with a 75 kWh battery pack or RMB 416,000 with a 100 kWh battery pack. With the Battery as a Service (BaaS) subscription, pricing begins at RMB 288,000. Customers in China can now place orders for the all-new EC6 through the NIO app, with test drives and deliveries already underway.