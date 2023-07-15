NIO ET5 & EL7 Earn 5-Star Safety Ratings In Europe

NIO has been quick to spread its wings and start selling its electric vehicles in Europe. The company produces some of the coolest, highest tech electric vehicles on the planet. Nonetheless, it’s a young company from another continent, so it’s natural that people may be weary of things like the safety of the vehicle, quality, etc. Well, NIO knocked it out of the park on the safety front. Its ET5 and EL7 electric cars just earned 5-star safety ratings in Europe based on 2023 Euro NCAP testing standards.

In fact, since the launch of the new 2023 standards, NIO is the first company to earn 5-star safety ratings.

Naturally, NIO is proud of this achievement, especially since the Euro NCAP is such a highly regarded and extensive testing system for vehicle safety. “As one of the most authoritative safety testing organizations in the automotive industry, Euro NCAP has rigorous and comprehensive testing standards,” NIO writes. “The updated 2023 Euro NCAP protocols are much more stringent than ever before. More than 100 active safety scenarios have been added, including motorcycles as a road target type, which has greatly increased the complexity of road traffic scenarios. New vulnerable road user and passive safety tests, vehicle submergence and Advanced eCall tests have also been added to assessment protocols. Since the implementation of the new protocol, NIO became the first automotive brand to achieve a five-star safety rating.”

Digging into its highlights, here are some of its standout scores for the ET5:

96% in adult occupant safety

85% in child occupant safety

83% in vulnerable road user safety

81% in safety assist tests

full marks on two lateral impact tests (the side mobile barrier and side pole tests).

And here are some of its standout scores for the EL7:

93% in adult occupant safety

85% in child occupant safety

80% in vulnerable road user safety

79% in safety assist tests

full marks in three tests: frontal impact full width rigid barrier testing, and lateral impact side mobile barrier and side pole tests.

“Providing users with the utmost peace of mind is crucial for the NIO user experience,” says Danilo Teobaldi, Principal Chief Engineer of Vehicle engineering at NIO. “We have invested in a powerful research and development capability that has enabled NIO to set high safety standards and strategies for our second-generation technology platform. This strength in R&D is the reason behind ET5 and EL7 being able to achieve the Euro NCAP five-star safety rating: every safety improvement is worth every effort.”

Lastly, just in case you end up in one of the worst situations imaginable in your car — under water — the windows and doors of the ET5 and EL7 can work long enough in such a situation for passengers to escape. So says NIO, but let’s hope no one ever has to test this in a real-world scenario.

