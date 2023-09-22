Connect with us

Veteran International Trade Lawyer Stacy Ettinger Named Senior VP of Supply Chain & Trade at the SEIA

Published

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has announced that Stacy Ettinger will serve as the organization’s new senior vice president of supply chain and trade. Ettinger is an accomplished attorney who will lead SEIA’s international trade portfolio and its work to expand and strengthen the solar and storage supply chain in the United States.

Beginning in November, Ettinger will oversee SEIA’s efforts to advocate for free and fair trade, bolster domestic solar manufacturing, and other initiatives that promote sustainability and ethical labor practices.

Even as the solar and storage industry grows at a historic pace, it’s clear that our progress has been held back by a consistent stream of trade and tariff disputes,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “I’m honored to welcome a brilliant legal mind like Stacy’s to help us navigate the evolving clean energy supply chain and advocate for policies that will help solar manufacturing thrive in America. This important work will help to position the United States as the most competitive and collaborative solar and storage industry in the world.”

Ettinger comes to SEIA with over three decades of legal experience, serving as counsel in various roles in the public and private sectors, including 15 years as a trade negotiator, advisor, and litigator at the U.S. Department of Commerce, followed by nearly a decade as a senior legal and policy advisor to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Ettinger most recently served as a partner at K&L Gates, leading the firm’s international trade policy practice.

Solar and storage infrastructure are an integral part of our nation’s energy future, and I am honored to be joining the SEIA team at a critical time for this growing American industry,” said Ettinger. “I look forward to working with our members and coalition partners to build a robust domestic manufacturing industry and resilient solar supply chain.”

As a result of SEIA’s leadership in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States now has industrial policies in place that have led to nearly 60 new or expanded solar manufacturing facilities over the last year. If these facilities come online, they will employ tens of thousands of workers and bring the industry closer to its goal of 50 gigawatts of domestic solar manufacturing capacity by 2030.

Learn more about SEIA’s vision for the Solar+ Decade.

News update from SEIA.

The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on TwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

 
