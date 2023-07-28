SEIA Gets Greenlight to Develop 11 New Standards Governing Solar Installation, Training, Recycling, Consumer Protection, & Supply Chain Traceability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) was approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop 11 new solar and energy storage standards, less than two months after being approved as an Accredited Standards Development Organization.

The approved proposals, which appear in the latest ANSI Standards Action publication, include standards for residential and commercial and industrial installation requirements, supply chain traceability, consumer protection, decommissioning, recycling and end of life management, as well as training for installation, operations and maintenance, and health and safety.

“As the solar and storage industry rapidly grows, managing our growth must be a top priority” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Responsible industries set the bar for guidance on safety, sustainability and ethics, and we are proud to lead the clean energy sector into an era of compliance and maturity that instills confidence in customers, lawmakers, and other critical partners.”

These standards will be developed under a multi-step, consensus process through SEIA’s Standard Technical Committees, a diverse collection of SEIA members and industry leaders who represent solar developers, installation companies, and voices throughout the solar value chain.

SEIA’s first Standards Technical Committee will prioritize the development of a supply chain traceability standard. This work will build on SEIA’s traceability protocol and is the natural progression of SEIA’s leadership to ensure that solar and storage products installed in the United States are sourced in an ethical and sustainable way.

SEIA’s first American National Standard on Solar and Energy Storage Supply Chain Traceability Standard is planned for publication in early 2024.

Learn more about SEIA’s standards development work and how companies can join committees to develop this new set of solar and storage industry standards.

SEIA is approved by ANSI to develop the following standards:

Solar and Energy Storage Supply Chain Traceability Standard

Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential Systems

Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential Systems Installer Training

Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Commercial & Industrial Systems

Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Commercial & Industrial Systems Installer Training

Solar and Energy Storage Operations and Maintenance Standard: Technician Training

Solar and Energy Storage Consumer Protection Standard

Solar and Energy Storage Environmental, Health, and Safety Standard: Installer and Technician Training

Solar and Energy Storage Equipment Decommissioning Standard

Solar Equipment Minimum Requirements for Recyclers

Solar Equipment End-of-Performance / End-of Life Management Standard

The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

