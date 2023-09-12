Solar & Storage Industry Activates to Protect Pro-Growth Clean Energy Policies

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is calling on solar and storage companies to join the hundreds of American businesses that have shared their success stories, hosted site visits, and signed a letter urging Congress to preserve the Inflation Reduction Act’s pro-growth energy provisions.

These energy and tax policies have sparked $100 billion of solar and storage investments in the last year and will drive $565 billion into the economy by 2033. These investments are creating hundreds of thousands of American jobs, bringing clean energy manufacturing back to the United States, and strengthening our nation’s energy security.

“The scale of the clean energy boom that is underway cannot be overstated, as we see thousands of businesses open their doors, announce expansions and hire workers in every corner of this country, every day,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “It’s clear that the clean energy policies passed last year are working and the American people can feel it. SEIA is calling on every solar and storage business to join our effort to protect these pro-growth policies and demonstrate that, beyond the beltway, people are seeing what true energy dominance looks like.”

Analysis from SEIA shows that the solar and storage workforce is expected to double to nearly half a million Americans by 2033, including over 100,000 manufacturing workers.

At least 65 solar and storage manufacturing facilities have been announced in the last year, and by 2026, U.S. solar manufacturing capacity is poised to be 17-times larger than it is today.

Companies can sign the letter urging Congress to preserve pro-growth clean energy policies here.

News update from SEIA.