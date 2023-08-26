Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: Here’s How To Get An Invitation

Tesla updated its Referral Program this week to include a new and interesting perk — an invitation to attend the Cybertruck Delivery Event.

Tesla started informing its customers about this new Cybertruck delivery event invite via an official email on Wednesday. This email was later shared widely on social media platforms like Reddit and X (Twitter) by Tesla owners.

Tesla owners, investors, enthusiasts, and influencers are anxiously waiting for this mega event that is most likely to happen toward the end of this year. Even Elon Musk did not give a tentative timeline for the event due to production challenges when asked about its schedule on Wednesday.

Tesla has set the Cybertruck Delivery Event invites to a limited number of persons that Giga Texas can easily accommodate. Last year, some Tesla fans were left out of the Cyber Rodeo event and were not allowed permission into the premises.

Cybertruck Delivery Event invites will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Whoever earns more Referral Credits and claims the invitation first using the Tesla Mobile App will be eligible to enter the event first. Interestingly, invited persons will be allowed to take a friend or family person with them (a +1 is allowed).

Tesla separately invites prominent journalists, investors, and social media influencers — so, these guests will be exempt from the Referral Program invitation queue. This event is expected to surpass the hype of last year’s Model Y delivery event at Giga Berlin — and yes, chances of another Elon Musk dance are imminent.

Here’s the email that Tesla is sending its customers for the Cybertruck Delivery Event invite:

New Award: Cybertruck Delivery Event Invite

Refer friends and family and earn credits that you can redeem for new awards—including one year of Premium Connectivity or an invitation to attend our upcoming Cybertruck Delivery Event in Austin, Texas.

Cybertruck Delivery Event invite redemptions are first come, first served and are valid for your and one friend. Space is limited. If you miss your chance to claim, check back later—additional tickets will be released as the event approaches.

Limit one per Tesla Account. Must be 18 years or older to redeem. All attendees must pass security screening for admittance and are subject to event terms and conditions.

Event date to be announced.

Tesla just refreshed its Referral Program last month with a new system of credits. Referring friends and family to purchase a Tesla vehicle or Tesla Energy product earns owners credit points that they can utilize to win Tesla products or free Supercharging.

To claim the Cybertruck Delivery Event invitation award, 30,000 Tesla Referral Program credits are needed inside your Tesla Account (use the Tesla phone app to check available credits). To win 30,000 credits, your contacts should use your referral code to buy 1 Tesla Model S or X (worth 20,000 credits) plus a Model 3 or Y (worth 10,000 credits). Or, you need to refer sale of three Tesla Model Y/3 vehicles to gather the required points.

BREAKING: Tesla has launched a new Cybertruck delivery event invite referral program award! You can go to the Cybertruck delivery event in Austin if you complete three referrals, which will earn you enough credits to redeem for an invite with a plus one. pic.twitter.com/g2YT4b1yAh — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 24, 2023

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.

