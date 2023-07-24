Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
EJET begins sales of its high performance electric tender that offers 45 miles of range
Image courtesy EJET.

Boats

EJET Electric Tender Resets The High Performance Bar

EJET electric jet tender promises ICE-beating performance with speeds of 35 knots and up to 40 nautical miles of range.

Published

After years of research and development spent creating an electric jet tender that outperforms its combustion-dependent competitors, EJET has officially begun sales of its 4X yacht tender.

“From the very beginning, our objective was clear: to create a jet tender that could not only rival traditional petrol-powered competitors, but surpass them,” explains EJET CEO, Žiga Jarc. “We homed in on achieving faster performance, extended battery life, and I’m proud to say we have accomplished it. We have delivered a well-balanced vessel with exceptional performance capabilities, while adhering to rigorous safety standards.”

The EJET 4X itself is 13 (ish) ft long, built on the Slovenian shipyard’s optimized RIB hull. It’s powered by an electric motor capable of delivering a solid 60 kilowatts of sustained power and powering the 4X to a top speed of 35 knots (≈65 km/h). Impressive on its own, but doubly so when paired with EJET’s optional, and positively massive, 159 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 40 nautical miles (at lower speeds, of course).

A lot of that built-in capability, though, doesn’t come from a truck motor or some new battery tech. It comes from approaching the problems of a boat from the perspective of boatbuilding, instead of trying to build a “Tesla of the sea.”

EJET CEO Žiga Jarc explains the challenges the company faced in developing a high-performance jet tender, saying that, “When it comes to electric boating, most often, people turn to the automotive industry for inspiration. But we quickly realized that this approach comes with limitations. A boat, being on the water, presents a completely different challenge. The density of water is 830 times higher than that of air, which means it’s like constantly climbing uphill. This led to a host of problems that demanded a different approach and exploring uncharted options.”

To that end, EJET spent a significant amount of time optimizing the 4X’s hull for electric power, ultimately coming up with a design that provides comfortable motoring, even during turbulent conditions. It also features a hydraulic steering system designed in conjunction with the hull properties to make it easy for even novices to maneuver around a marina, as well as an actuator system that operates the reverse bucket system to enable ultra-quick stops, even from high speeds — all of which add up to some real benefits for yacht owners.

EJET electric tender and CEO, Žiga Jarc

Image courtesy EJET.

“Many owners want to be able to explore the waters where they are moored,” writes Jeff Butler at PlugBoats. “But there are increasing restrictions on fossil fuel motors in many eco-sensitive areas. The electric EJET allows them to access these untouched areas while preserving the natural environment. The other benefit the jet propulsion system brings is the shallow draft that makes beach landings and exploration of hard-to-reach areas much easier.”

Sounds good to me. Hey, EJET — any plans to fly out some journalists to take one for a spin? ::wink, wink::

Image courtesy EJET.

Sources | Images: EJET, via New Atlas, Plugboat.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

electric cruise ship electric cruise ship

Boats

Hurtigruten Norway Plans Electric Cruise Ship With Sails & Solar Panels

Norwegian cruise ship company Hurtigruten is committed to reducing emissions from its ships to protect the places it visits.

June 8, 2023

Boats

Aqua superPower Global Marine Fast Charge Network Expands To San Francisco Bay

Marine fast charge operator Aqua superPower announced the first installation of its electric boat fast charging stations in the San Francisco Bay Area at...

May 10, 2023

Boats

Evoy & Hurtigruten Expeditions Collaborate To Electrify Tender Boats In Norway

In a press release cited in part below, Evoy — delivering powerful 100% electric motor systems for fast and powerful boats between 20 and...

May 7, 2023
floating wind offshore japan floating wind offshore japan

Boats

Electric Boats To Jumpstart Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Industry

A fleet of electric boats could build new floating offshore wind farms in Japan that deploy new cost-cutting tensile leg platform technology, eventually.

April 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.