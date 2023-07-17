Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of Roam

Clean Transport

Roam Showcases The Roam Air At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Published

They say the Goodwood Festival Of Speed is the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture. According to the website, the Festival of Speed is motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport. Nowhere else will you get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the Hillclimb track, and nowhere else will you enjoy such unrestricted access to the machines and the drivers who made them famous.

It is held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House. Roam, a technology company that develops, designs, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, leading the transition to sustainable transport, is attending this year’s edition of the prestigious Goodwood Festival by way of invitation by the Duke of Richmond, Charles Gordon-Lennox.

This exceptional opportunity allows Roam to showcase its cutting-edge electric motorcycle, the Roam Air. It is a great to opportunity for the Kenya-based startup to show the world the progress so far in Africa’s nascent electric motorcycle industry. Founded in 2017, it became the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and buses. With 200 employees, Roam is today the leading provider of electric vehicles in Africa and was recently a finalist in the Prince Williams Earth Shot Prize.

Taking place over four days, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is renowned for its celebration of speed, innovation, and automotive excellence. Roam’s participation marks a significant milestone as the only African electric mobility company present at the event, highlighting the remarkable growth and ingenuity of the African automotive industry.

In collaboration with FutureLab, Roam is exhibiting at the Electric Avenue, a section of the festival that aims to make electric vehicles uniquely accessible to everyone. Visitors will be able to explore and learn more about the benefits associated with switching to electric. The Goodwood Festival is a platform that embodies the spirit of innovation, performance, and sustainability, perfectly aligning with Roam’s commitment to pioneering green transportation solutions. By exhibiting at this iconic event, Roam aims to ignite conversations around future mobility, engineering excellence, and the immense potential of electric mobility.

“We are honoured and excited to have received the Duke of Richmond’s invite to showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Masa Kituyi, Micro Mobility Product Owner at Roam. “This opportunity not only allows us to demonstrate the potential of African ingenuity but also emphasizes our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. We look forward to captivating the audience with the Roam Air, a uniquely Kenyan product and leaving an indelible mark on the global automotive industry.”

Here are some specs of the Roam Air:

  • Peak Torque: 58 nm
  • Top speed: 90 km/h
  • Acceleration 0-60 km/h: 6.9 seconds
  • Range: 70 km per battery pack, depending on riding behavior
  • Battery Capacity: 2 x 3.24 kWh
  • Payload: 220 kg
  • Weight: 129 kg single battery, 149 kg dual  battery

Other key features:

  • Removable dual battery solution
  • Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse
  • Increased carrying capacity on subframe
  • State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry
  • Improved screen user interface with better visibility
  • Storage compartment
  • Fleet management functionality

Images courtesy of Roam

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Kenya’s President Launches The Boda Care Program, Signs Bill Encouraging Local Manufacturing Of E-Mobility Products

Motorcycle taxis, popularly known as boda bodas, are a vital pillar of the transport ecosystem in Kenya. There are millions of boda bodas in...

June 26, 2023

Clean Transport

Roam Launches The Roam Hub: A Multi-Purpose Electric Motorcycle Charging Station

Roam, a technology company that develops, designs, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, launched the first Roam Hub this morning in...

May 26, 2023

Clean Transport

Roam’s New Production Facility Could Turn Out 50,000 Electric Motorcycles Per Year

Roam, a Nairobi-based technology company that develops, designs, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, has just unveiled its new production facility...

March 9, 2023
Roam Rapid 3 Roam Rapid 3

Clean Transport

Roam Teams Up With Hitachi To Deliver Transport Electrification Across Africa

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet during this...

February 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.