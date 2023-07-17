Roam Showcases The Roam Air At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

They say the Goodwood Festival Of Speed is the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture. According to the website, the Festival of Speed is motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport. Nowhere else will you get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the Hillclimb track, and nowhere else will you enjoy such unrestricted access to the machines and the drivers who made them famous.

It is held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House. Roam, a technology company that develops, designs, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, leading the transition to sustainable transport, is attending this year’s edition of the prestigious Goodwood Festival by way of invitation by the Duke of Richmond, Charles Gordon-Lennox.

This exceptional opportunity allows Roam to showcase its cutting-edge electric motorcycle, the Roam Air. It is a great to opportunity for the Kenya-based startup to show the world the progress so far in Africa’s nascent electric motorcycle industry. Founded in 2017, it became the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and buses. With 200 employees, Roam is today the leading provider of electric vehicles in Africa and was recently a finalist in the Prince Williams Earth Shot Prize.

Taking place over four days, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is renowned for its celebration of speed, innovation, and automotive excellence. Roam’s participation marks a significant milestone as the only African electric mobility company present at the event, highlighting the remarkable growth and ingenuity of the African automotive industry.

In collaboration with FutureLab, Roam is exhibiting at the Electric Avenue, a section of the festival that aims to make electric vehicles uniquely accessible to everyone. Visitors will be able to explore and learn more about the benefits associated with switching to electric. The Goodwood Festival is a platform that embodies the spirit of innovation, performance, and sustainability, perfectly aligning with Roam’s commitment to pioneering green transportation solutions. By exhibiting at this iconic event, Roam aims to ignite conversations around future mobility, engineering excellence, and the immense potential of electric mobility.

“We are honoured and excited to have received the Duke of Richmond’s invite to showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Masa Kituyi, Micro Mobility Product Owner at Roam. “This opportunity not only allows us to demonstrate the potential of African ingenuity but also emphasizes our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. We look forward to captivating the audience with the Roam Air, a uniquely Kenyan product and leaving an indelible mark on the global automotive industry.”

Here are some specs of the Roam Air:

Peak Torque: 58 nm

Top speed: 90 km/h

Acceleration 0-60 km/h: 6.9 seconds

Range: 70 km per battery pack, depending on riding behavior

Battery Capacity: 2 x 3.24 kWh

Payload: 220 kg

Weight: 129 kg single battery, 149 kg dual battery

Other key features:

Removable dual battery solution

Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse

Increased carrying capacity on subframe

State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry

Improved screen user interface with better visibility

Storage compartment

Fleet management functionality

Images courtesy of Roam

