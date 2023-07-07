Tesla Model S vs. Audi e-tron GT — Ultimate EV Battle Bracket

In this episode of the CleanTechnica Ultimate EV Bracket Battle, we pit the standard-bearing grand-daddy of the modern EV movement against a slick, European upstart. It’s the Tesla Model S vs. the Audi e-tron GT, with CleanTechnica’s CEO, Zachary Shahan, championing the Model S while yours truly takes the side of the Audi e-tron GT.

They’re both premium electric sedans with heart-stopping, pants-s**tting acceleration and high-end, audiophile-favorite sound systems, so how do you choose between them? Zach thinks that Tesla’s Netflix and Disney+ capabilities, nationwide charging network, and video-gaming capabilities tip it over the edge, while I argue that all of those things are unwelcome distractions that get in the way of the task at hand: driving.

That said, there’s no getting away from the superiority of the Tesla Supercharger network, and the white “vegan leather” interior of the Tesla gives it a huge advantage in the hot Florida sun (especially with that all-glass roof). In fact, the more we get into it, the harder it seems to be to pick a winner. Watch the video, below, and see what we mean. Also, you can vote for your pick here.

Tesla Model S vs. Audi e-tron GT | Ultimate EV Bracket Battle

Who wins? That’s up to you — cast your vote in our survey, also embedded below, and then let us know your take on our takes in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

Create your own user feedback survey

