Fiat last week provided the first look at the 600e, an electric subcompact crossover due to be formally introduced later this year.

Fiat Shows New 600e Electric Crossover

Meet the all-new Fiat 600e electric crossover!

It’s not an official reveal with specs and stats and all that comes with those (just check out all the stories we’ve run on the new Volvo EX30 to get sense of what I mean), but a reveal is a reveal, and Fiat just revealed the look of its all-new electric crossover.

Due to be formally introduced later this year, the upcoming Fiat 600e all-electric compact crossover should be the mainstream EV to set Fiat – finally! – on the path to commercial success in the US in a way the 500 supermini and Miata-based 124 Spider could never hope to.

Inside, the car looks pretty similar to the 500e that we kind of know stuff about, and the exterior lighting front and year also looks pretty similar, while keeping with the feel of other retro-styled Fiats.

Under the skin, the upcoming Fiat EV is expected to use a version of the updated CMP modular platform that debuted last year under the Jeep Avenger subcompact crossover. That car is Europe-only, for now, but the platform (if it’s under the 600e) will eventually come to the US (under the 600e) before making its way under an as-yet-unseen Alfa Romeo subcompact crossover due in the first half of 2024.

The Jeep Avenger offers a 156 HP motor driving the front axle in 2WD trim, along with a 54 kWh battery good for around 200 miles of range. We’re expecting similar numbers for the 600e, if just a bit more range by virtue of the less-aggressive tires that are sure to be standard equipment on the Fiat.

You can check out the official Fiat video for yourself, below, then let us know what you think of the upcoming Italian crossover’s chances Stateside, in the comments.

 

Fiat | Open Doors

Source | Images: Fiat, via MotorAuthority.

 
