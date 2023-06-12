The matte blue, red, and yellow Red Bull Racing cars are aerodynamic masterpieces, shaped by masters of the black art of aerodynamics and built by the most meticulously skilled craftsmen this side of the Rolex factory. Their efforts have earned them a number of Formula 1 World Championships and literal walls of victory trophies. Now, some of that glory — and a lot of that matte blue paint — is going on an e-bike.

Meet the Stromer ST7 ARBR limited-edition e-bike featuring a 110-mile range battery, 940W and 52Nm of torque from its Syno II Sport rear hub motor, an electronically shifted Pinion 12-speed gearbox, a Gates carbon drive belt, Blubrake’s finest ABS system on the front axle, and a 28 MPH top speed.

It is a stunner.

Stromer ST7 ARBR E-Bike

It’s worth noting, at this point, that this e-bike is not actually a limited-edition licensing deal between Stromer and the dominant Honda-powered Formula 1 team. Instead, it’s a licensing deal between Stromer and the similarly painted Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team. Which is also cool (probably), and ships in the team’s official Racing Blue color with a laser-engraved Alinghi Red Bull Racing logo on the top tube.

As an added bonus, ST7 ARBR buyers also get a leather carrier bag that features the team logo.

The ST7 ARBR edition is built on Stromer’s known, hydro-formed aluminum sports frame with a rigid aluminum fork. If you’re a fan of trail riding, though, you’re in luck — Stromer gives you the option to add an inverted Wren suspension fork and a Kinekt suspension seat post to ST7 ARBR, giving you an even special-er special.

The ST7 Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition will be available to order from Stromer dealers later this month, with a starting price of $13,999 that elevates it to the same lofty heights as high-end bikes from Greyp, Pivot, and Specialized. Visit Stromer’s website for more information.

Source | Images: Stromer.

