Pivot Cycles Shuttle SL First Look

Bicycles

Pivot Cycles Reveals 2023 Shuttle SL for $11,999

When cost is no object, this is the one you’ll probably want.

Published

There’s a very simple formula to get Jo Borrás to love your product. The first step involves a collection of top-shelf components, a laser-focused design team, a combination of satin-finish paint job and anodized metals, and top it off with a total disregard for practicality and budget. Pivot hit that proverbial nail on the head when it launched its last Shuttle eMTB in 2020 … and now, two years and a global pandemic later (kinda), they’ve done it again. Meet the 2023 Pivot Shuttle SL.

With a starting price of $11,999 for the Pivot Shuttle SL Team World Cup build, this e-bike costs more than we paid for my first new car in 1994. Even adjusted for inflation, that’s a huge number – it’s nearly six times the price of the excellent Aventon Aventure, for example. And, while it’s not six times as good, that’s OK!

The problem isn’t that the Pivot isn’t 600% better than the Aventon – that’s what happens. It’s called diminishing returns, and it’s the reason Ferrari and its $550 million F1 development budget regularly produced cars that were just about 1-1.5% faster than comparative minnows like Williams and Force India/Racing Point (before they were Aston Martin). If that last 1% of perfection is something you can live without, stop reading now.

If you absolutely have to have the very best? Keep reading.

Pivot Swings for the Fences

Image courtesy Pivot, via BikeRumor.

Let’s start with the weight. At just over 36 lbs., this Pivot e-bike weighs less than some non-electric mountain bikes. It weighs less than this 40 lbs. Schwinn Ranger you can get at Target, for example.

That ultra low weight comes from ultra high tech, as you can imagine. The high-end Fazua Ride 60 e-bike drive system, for example, weighs just 9.5 lbs., and about half of that is the 4.3 lb. li-ion battery that nestles neatly into Pivot’s all-carbon frame, and the low weight of that system belies its power. With more than 60 Nm on tap, for example, it makes as much torque as a Harley-Davidson Sportster.

That downtube-integrated, 430Wh battery can charge from dead to full in under 3.5 hours, and can be hot-swapped on the trail for all-day (or multi-day!) adventures.

Beyond that, the updated Pivot Shuttle SL offers 132 mm of DW-Link rear suspension travel paired with either 140 or 150 mm eMTB-tuned Fox forks up front (depending on the build).

It’s – it’s just so clean, you guys. I absolutely must have one … which means I’d better stop typing and get distracted with something else, right? Right! While I do that, you can head down to the comments section and let us know what you think of the new Shuttle SL. Enjoy!

 

2023 Shuttle SL | Gallery

Sources | More Photos: Pivot, via Bike Rumor; Cycle Volta.

 
In this article:
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

