Maserati Full-Electric Gran Turismo Folgore Runs On An FPT Industrial Powertrain

IVECO’s FPT Industrial created the running gear for the Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore, the first car in the brand’s history to adopt a 100% electric powertrain. IVECO is known more for its large commercial vehicle applications.

The new car from Maserati runs on FPT Industrial’s ePropulsion system, which is based on 800V battery and motor technology and has been developed with cutting-edge Formula E technical solutions. It is equipped with three 300 kW permanent-magnet motors integrated into front and rear FPT Industrial electric axles, delivering up to 761 hp to the vehicle. This powerful and efficient system allows for an astonishing 2.7 sec 0-100 km/h time, with a top speed of 325 km/h.

“To be chosen as technology partner by Maserati means facing challenges that require the highest levels of experience and expertise, combined with the right flexibility,” Andrea Cugnini, Head of FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain Business Line, said in a press statement.

Lightweight & High Power Density

A single-motor electric axle at the front and a two-motor electric axle at the rear deliver up to 4.83 kW/kg, also known as “power density” — the EV equivalent of power-to-weight ratio. These axles are a first from the FPT Industrial brand, and feature a compact and lightweight design, thanks to their fully aluminum structure. The eAxles are manufactured in the ePowertrain plant, the Iveco Group’s first carbon-neutral premises, located in Turin, created not only to comply but “to deliver FPT Industrial’s sustainability focus.”

According to FPT Industrial, “both the front and rear eAxles stand out for being a complete solution in a very compact design. All components, including the inverters, are perfectly integrated into the eAxles, avoiding the need to place them elsewhere in the car structure. This offers significant benefits in terms of space and weight distribution, especially for a high-performance car like the new Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore.”

On one hand, the eAX 300-F front electric axle boasts a peak power output of over 300 kW and maximum wheel torque of 3,100 Nm. It also incorporates a parking lock system for enhanced safety, preventing vehicle movement while parked. On the other hand, the eAX 600-R dual-motor rear electric axle features peak power of over 600 kW and maximum wheel torque of 6,500 Nm.

The two motors integrated into the patented rear axle are totally decoupled, with no transmission connecting the wheels. This design makes it possible to independently manage the torque of each wheel. The Torque Vectoring delivers considerably higher levels of safety, stability, and control to the Gran Turismo Folgore in any situation.

The new 100% electric Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore was presented to the press at the end of January 2023, while it was unveiled to the public during the Motor Valley Fest in Modena, Italy.

“I am proud to say that the team went the extra mile to overcome all these challenges, giving FPT Industrial an opening into the high-performance car segment and making it an integral part of a genuine new Italian masterpiece. We have combined tailor-made technology, sustainability, and the thrill provided by only the best high-end cars,” Cugnini concluded.

