First-ever All Electric Maserati GT Bows With 760 HP

Meet the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the first-ever all-electric flagship GT from the stories Italian brand that’s packed with tech and overflowing with style. Oh, and it has 760 HP (!) making it the most powerful Maserati GT ever.

The official press release says the new Folgore version of the GranTurismo Maser offers 800-volt technology that was, “developed with cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E.” That 800v system promises ultra-fast charging for its 92.5 kWh battery, which features a discharge capacity of 560 kW. That’s enough to continuously transmit 760 HP to the car’s three powerful, 300-kW permanent magnet motors.

All of which is great, of course — but Maserati, with the possible exception of the Biturbo cars of the 80s and 90s, has never really been a “high tech” play. Maser’s are about style, at their core — and this GranTurismo delivers.

It’s SO Pretty

That beauty promises to be more than skin-deep, as well. Like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, the Maserati uses a battery that’s integrated into a backbone chassis design instead of the lower-cost “skateboard” option that’s become popular among people who think a low cg is the only variable you need to solve for in terms of dynamic handling. The shape of the GT’s battery pack is being called “a T-bone,” and forms part of Maserati calls a, “‘zero compromise’ approach (that) avoids placing the battery modules under the seats, mainly moving them around the central tunnel and therefore considerably lowering the car’s H-point.” (That’d be something like its roll center, natch.)

Honestly, I’m smitten — but the thing I’m most curious about is the interior of the new Folgore, and photos of that are strangely absent from the US press release. I’ve reached out to the brand’s PR team, so expect that soon. In the meantime, check out one more picture of this Italian beauty, then let us know what you think of the new GT in the comments.

Source | Images: Stellantis.