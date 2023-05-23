Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Wuling.

Clean Transport

ASEAN Leaders Push For Cohesive Strategies For Vehicle Electrification, Charging Infrastructure

Published

ASEAN leaders announce their commitment to promoting the growth of the electric vehicle industry in the region, aiming to cater not only to the local market but also to the global market. This joint declaration was made on May 10th at the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, which ran from May 9-11.

Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, concluding the ASEAN summit, stated that the declaration marked a significant milestone in the region’s economic cooperation. He recognized that the EV industry would play a vital role in the global supply chain, highlighting the importance of the downstream sector.

Wuling provided EVs at the Summit (Photo from ASEAN Press Office)

“ASEAN has agreed to build an electric car ecosystem and become an important part of the world supply chain. The downstream industry is key to realizing this,” Jokowi said at the press conference, following the conclusion of the EV part of the summit. Jokowi said that ASEAN leaders gave their support for the adoption of EVs.

Summit members said they would follow a strategy similar to what Indonesia and the Philippines have taken, electrifying public transportation, pushing for EV manufacturing and creating battery production hubs. Member states also expressed their dedication to improving the industry’s status, by creating a favorable business and investment environment to facilitate this development.

Compared to countries with more mature EV markets like China, EV usage in ASEAN is relatively low. Data from consultancy McKinsey and Company reveals that the combined adoption of EVs in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia in 2021 was lower than Japan, where 1.2% of vehicles purchased were electric. China led the market with 16.1%, followed by South Korea and Australia.

To attract investment from EV companies, ASEAN member states have been actively seeking investments for the production of electric 2- and 4-wheeled vehicles. This includes securing investments in raw materials like nickel and cobalt, which are essential for EV manufacturing.

In addition, ASEAN aims to establish a unified standard for EVs that encompasses technology, safety standards, charging stations, battery swapping, and disposal, among other aspects. By standardizing these factors, ASEAN hopes to facilitate trade among member countries and ensure interoperability across borders.

The agreement also includes plans to involve micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the EV industry, enhance collaboration in human capital development, and raise public awareness about EVs.

Moreover, ASEAN member states intend to gradually phase out conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in favor of EVs or similar technologies to reduce transportation emissions.

Electrified Summit Transport

As part of the whole ASEAN Summit’s green-focused action plan, the vehicles used to transport heads of state and participants at the gathering were all electric.

Towards the end of April this year, the Indonesian Ministry of State Secretariat received 13 BMW iX units from PT BMW Indonesia. These vehicles will be used by the heads of ASEAN member states. Additionally, 117 Hyundai IONIQ 5 cars will serve as operational vehicles for ministers, protocol officials, and security officers during the summit. They will also function as safety cars. Public transport and general “go-around” vehicles were Wuling compact electric vehicles.

On April 13, Setya Utama, Secretary of the State Secretariat Ministry, confirmed Indonesia’s continuous efforts to promote green energy through the use of EVs in international-scale events.

“The utilization of electric cars in international gatherings aligns with the Indonesian government’s policy to bolster the electric car industry and promote the adoption of sustainable energy in the country,” Utama told CleanTechnica.

Battery Consortium

Simultaneous to the ASEAN Summit, in nearby Bali, six prominent associations from five ASEAN countries have signed an agreement to collaborate on EV battery technology development. These associations include the Singapore Battery Consortium (SBC), the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association (TESTA), Nano Malaysia Berhad, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), and two Indonesian entities: the National Center for Sustainable Transportation Technology (NCSTT) and the National Battery Research Institute (NBRI).

This cooperation agreement, signed at the ASEAN Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology Conference (ABEVTC) aims to establish standardization and ensure safety in EV battery technology.

“The ASEAN Summit coincides with the ABEVTC event because we would like to emphasize how countries in the region are now working together to establish a comprehensive EV ecosystem, covering all aspects from upstream to downstream. This includes developing the required infrastructure, especially charging stations, to support the widespread adoption of EVs,” Edi Prio Pambudi, the undersecretary of international economic cooperation at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister of Indonesia told CleanTechnica, and stressed that building an EV ecosystem encompassed more than just the cars themselves but also the charging stations and other supporting facilities, acknowledging the magnitude of the task that must be promptly addressed.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Raymond Gregory Tribdino is the motoring & information technology editor of Malaya Business Insight (www.malaya.com.ph) in the Philippines. He has been covering automotive, transport, and IT since 1992. His passion for electric vehicles started with the failed electrification of a scooter in 1994. He wrote for EVWorld.com, one of the pioneer electric vehicle websites, in 1997. He was a college professor for 8 years at the Philippine Women’s University. He is also now a podcaster co-hosting for the Philippines' top-rated YouTube tech site “TechSabado” and the baby-boomer popular “Today is Tuesday.” He is a husband and father of five, a weekend mechanic and considers himself a handyman, an amateur ecologist, and environmentalist. He is back to trying to electrify motorcycles starting with a plug-in trail motorcycle.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The Neta V Launched In Malaysia & Is Now The Most Affordable EV In The Country

The Chinese firm Hozon Auto officially launched the Neta V in Malaysia at the recently held Malaysia Auto Show. The Neta V is a...

May 15, 2023
Ford Explorer EV Ford Explorer EV

Cars

Ford Inks $4.5 Billion Battery Materials Deal, May Reprise The Capri Name For New EV

Ford has taken steps to control its battery materials supply chain by securing a supply of nickel with two partners in Indonesia.

March 31, 2023

Cars

BYD Launches Dolphin In Thailand At Price Parity With Popular ICE Vehicles!

BYD in partnership with Rever Automotive has launched the BYD Dolphin hatchback at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show. That’s not all the good...

March 22, 2023

Clean Transport

BYD, Hozon Auto, & SGMW Set Up Factories In ASEAN Member States In Global Push To Provide Affordable EVs

The  SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) Joint Venture has a factory in Indonesia that assembles the Wuling Air. The Wuling Air has two options for the electric...

March 13, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.