Philippine Electric Vehicle Association Receives Award, Attends EV Meetings in Korea

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA — EVAP, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, recently participated in the 10th International Electric Vehicle Expo and celebrated the 8th anniversary of the Global Electric Vehicle Network (GEAN) in Jeju, South Korea.

As the country’s foremost organization dedicated to promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable transportation, EVAP showcased its progress in the EV sector and gained valuable insights from other countries and emerging technologies.

During the expo, EVAP’s President, Edmund Araga, and Chairman, Rommel Juan, along with Dennis Chuah, President of the Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia, represented the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA). This regional organization focuses on promoting EV adoption in Asia.

The event provided a platform for EVAP to network with representatives from other EV organizations, exchange ideas, and explore the latest EV models and technologies. Araga was honored with the GEAN Award for his leadership and commitment to sustainable transportation solutions in Asia.

The group also made a visit to Hyundai Motorstudio in South Korea with the AFEVA delegation, led by Araga and including directors Rommel Juan and Dennis Chuah. It was a significant milestone for the Philippine EV industry. It aimed to learn about Hyundai’s advancements in EV technology and the company’s plans for sustainable transportation.

The delegation had the opportunity to view Hyundai’s latest EVs, such as the Ioniq 5 and the Kona Electric, and praised Hyundai’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions.

This visit serves as preparation for the upcoming EV Summit organized by EVAP in the Philippines, which aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements in electric mobility and promote sustainable transportation in Asia.

The summit covered topics like battery technology, charging infrastructure, and government policies supporting EVs.

EVAP’s Chairman, Rommel Juan, expressed excitement about the EV Summit, believing it will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in the Philippines and the region.

These initiatives by EVAP, AFEVA, and Hyundai Motorstudio contribute to the promotion of sustainable transportation in Asia and pave the way for a greener future in the region.

