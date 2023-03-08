BYD Atto 3 Now Available To Order In The UK, With Prices Starting At £36,490

The BYD Atto 3 is now available to order in the UK with customer deliveries starting from 15 March 2023. The first BYD ‘Pioneer’ stores will open imminently and are situated along the spine of UK including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes. BYD’s Atto 3 has scored a Five-Star Rating in Euro NCAP Safety Tests. Prices start from £36,490. Here is the pricing of the models on offer.

BYD Atto 3 UK PRICING

Active *£36,490

Comfort *£36,990

Design *£38,990

*excludes first registration fee

BYD says the Atto 3 is a spacious C-Segment SUV, combining modern aesthetics with exceptional intelligence and efficiency derived from pioneering electric vehicle technology and smart connectivity. It has been designed by Wolfgang Egger with the European customer in mind, providing a “stylish fun-inspired choice,” complete with very high levels of standard equipment. The Atto 3 is equipped with the 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery with a 260-mile range (WLTP combined) and DC Charging (SOC 30-80%) in just 29 minutes.

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, says: “BYD’s passenger car business has developed rapidly. We have made some preparations for the British market and brought a new product matrix, including our first car – the BYD Atto 3. At present, BYD has served a total of 3.5 million car owners. We hope to bring these experiences to the United Kingdom, which we recognise as one of the top European markets. With the advantages of BYD’s core technology, cost and production capacity, combined with the localised resources of local dealer groups, we will bring diversified choices to consumers and provide great customer service.”

BYD says: “The Atto 3 is the first SUV to be built on BYD’s next-generation e-Platform 3.0 for the ultimate in safety, system efficiency, integrated vehicle intelligence, performance. It also creates larger cabin space. BYD’s new generation e-Platform 3.0 is at the forefront of EV innovation, and comprises the world’s first mass-produced highly integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain connecting all electric control units and management systems. Such seamless deep integration delivers overall system efficiency of 89%. It also comes with a high-efficiency heat pump. BYD also says the Atto 3 has the industry’s first direct cooling and heating system for power batteries, increasing thermal efficiency by up to 20% in the winter, the innovative system leverages the residual heat from surroundings. With intelligent thermal management, efficiency is achieved in a wide range of temperatures with excellent low temperature driving range.”

It’s really good to see that the Atto 3 is now available in the UK. This gives the UK market another cool new EV to consider. SAIC is already making an impact in the UK with its MG4, 5, and ZS EV models. SAIC is also active in the commercial vehicle space with its SAIC Maxus electric van range. I am really looking forward to seeing the BYD Atto 3 in the UK market.

The Atto 3 has been well received in Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, the BYD Atto had an impressive showing selling 2,113 units last year despite only arriving in Australia late last year. In New Zealand, the Atto 3 is the top selling EV so far in 2023. In Europe, the Atto 3 has already won several awards, including being voted the Family Car of The Year 2023 by the VAB.

Images courtesy of BYD

