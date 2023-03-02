Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Bechtel to Conduct Engineering Study for Battery Tech Production

Batteries

Bechtel Will Perform The Engineering Study For A US Battery Anode Factory

Published

If the true goal of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was to bring manufacturing back to the US, you can hardly argue with its results. Almost every week, there’s news of carmakers and electronics firms investing millions — if not billionsinto new US supply chain manufacturing, with even more on the way. One of those projects is a new battery anode factory from Sicona Battery Technologies, and our friends at Bechtel have been tasked with carrying out an engineering study for the new plant.

“Bechtel will help Sicona deliver a long-lasting positive impact on the electric vehicle revolution,” said Catherine Hunt Ryan, President of Manufacturing & Technology at Bechtel. “Making batteries is a complex process. Bechtel is a trusted partner to deliver capital programs so that our customers can focus on evolving and deploying their technology.”

Of course, Bechtel hasn’t always been an environmental darling. Globally, Bechtel Oil, Gas & Chemicals has nearly $66 billion in active projects drilling for, refining, and transporting oil and oil-based products. Still, this push into the EV space isn’t recent greenwashing, either. As far back as 2013, when Cleantechnica first started following these things, the company was one of the only large, multinational, general engineering companies to be listed among the top solar energy producers (it was number 3, in fact). Back in 2017, also, the company was cited for its work in developing microgrids for temporary US military installations.

“It’s complicated,” in other words — but there’s no questioning the company’s engineering chops. To that end, the new engineering study will see Bechtel assess what’s needed to actually build out the Sicona Battery plant — with an emphasis on optimizing manufacturing area designs, design requirements, utilities, equipment, materials, and developing a project cost estimate. Sicona, for its part, seems eager to bring on Bechtel.

“Due to significant interest in our materials from North American automotive companies, we are focusing our efforts on building Sicona’s first commercial-scale manufacturing plant in the United States,” said Christiaan Jordaan, CEO and founder of Sicona. “We are excited to work with Bechtel to make our first US plant a reality.”

Source | Images: Bechtel.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla’s Global Engineering HQ in Palo Alto — Opening Party Highlights (Pics, Videos, Quotes)

Bonus: pre-production Cybertrucks spotted at the event.

5 days ago
Official White House Photo by David Lienemann (cropped 2:1) Official White House Photo by David Lienemann (cropped 2:1)

Cars

Union Leaders Tell Biden: Don’t Change The IRA

America's union workers are loving the impact the IRA is having on US jobs growth, and don't want Biden to change it!

January 24, 2023
battery recycling battery recycling

Batteries

Tesla Co-Founder Now Processing EV Battery Minerals

Electric vehicle batteries are quickly becoming one of the most important commodities in the USA. Mineral processing operations are largely happening overseas, but one...

November 23, 2022

Clean Transport

Digging into EV Battery Mineral Market & Automaker Evolution with Mining Investor

I recently sat down with Brian Menell, CEO and Chairman of TechMet, to talk EV battery mineral mining, investment in this fast-changing market, and...

November 21, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.