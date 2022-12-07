Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

GM to Invest $275 Million More, Create 400 New Jobs in Tennessee

Published

Ultium Cells LLC, the battery-making JV between LG Chem and GM, has announced plans to invest an additional $275 million in its Spring Hill, TN, plant. The cash infusion is expected to increase the plant’s battery production capacity by more than 40% (from 35 gigawatt-hours to 50 GWh), and create more than 400 new jobs.

That’s not 400 jobs total, mind — it’s 400 in addition to the billions of dollars and 1,300 manufacturing jobs already announced, bringing the total number of projected new hires at the GM/LG plant to 1,700. Hiring is already underway as the Ultium Cells Spring Hill team continues to onboard key launch team members for the business. Additional career opportunities can be found on the Ultium Cells website.

General Motors and LG Energy Solution announce Friday, December 2, 2022, the investment of an additional $275 million in their Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing joint venture, to expand the battery cell output at the Ultium Cells Spring Hill facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee by more than 40%, from 35 gigawatt-hours to 50 GWh. Battery cell production at the 2.8 million-square-foot facility will begin in late 2023. (Photo by Wade Payne for General Motors)

“This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM’s aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years,” said Tom Gallagher, Ultium Cells LLC vice president of operations. “Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM’s plan for more than 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade.”

For its part, the LG side of Ultium Cells partnership seems similarly upbeat about the news. “The increased cell production capacity at Ultium Cells will power more EVs in North America, moving toward a greener future,” said Charles Oh Young Hyun, president at LG Energy Solution Michigan. “LG Energy Solution will employ its decades-long experience in battery technology and manufacturing to produce quality products as we demonstrate our reputation as an industry leader delivering unparalleled consumer value.”

The Ultium Cells Spring Hill site joins other Ultium Cells battery cell manufacturing sites being constructed in Ohio and Michigan, which began battery cell production this past August, and continue to accelerate production volume.

Source | Images: GM, via Ultium Cells.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

GM Begins Supplying Level 2 Chargers for Underserved Communities GM Begins Supplying Level 2 Chargers for Underserved Communities

Clean Transport

GM, Flo Partner to Bring EV Charging to Rural Drivers

GM has selected Flo as the company to supply its new “Dealer Community Charging Program” coming to Chevrolet dealerships in Wisconsin and Michigan, an...

3 hours ago
Brightdrop DHL Brightdrop DHL

Clean Transport

BrightDrop Expands Into Canada With New DHL Deal

Brightdrop has begun manufacturing Zevo 600 electric delivery vans in Canada. The first of them will be delivered to DHL Express in 2023.

1 day ago
Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park

Batteries

Ford & SK Innovation Break Ground On EV Battery Factory In Kentucky, Create 5,000 New Jobs

Ford and SK Innovation broke ground today in Glendale, Kentucky, on a battery factory that will create 5,000 new jobs. The training for these...

2 days ago
Corvette Corvette

Clean Transport

Corvette Plans To Follow Porsche Into The Electric Passenger Car & SUV Market

Sources say a new electric sub-brand is coming in 2025 from Corvette that will include a 4-door liftback and an SUV.

6 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.