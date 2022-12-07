GM to Invest $275 Million More, Create 400 New Jobs in Tennessee

Ultium Cells LLC, the battery-making JV between LG Chem and GM, has announced plans to invest an additional $275 million in its Spring Hill, TN, plant. The cash infusion is expected to increase the plant’s battery production capacity by more than 40% (from 35 gigawatt-hours to 50 GWh), and create more than 400 new jobs.

That’s not 400 jobs total, mind — it’s 400 in addition to the billions of dollars and 1,300 manufacturing jobs already announced, bringing the total number of projected new hires at the GM/LG plant to 1,700. Hiring is already underway as the Ultium Cells Spring Hill team continues to onboard key launch team members for the business. Additional career opportunities can be found on the Ultium Cells website.

“This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM’s aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years,” said Tom Gallagher, Ultium Cells LLC vice president of operations. “Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM’s plan for more than 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade.”

For its part, the LG side of Ultium Cells partnership seems similarly upbeat about the news. “The increased cell production capacity at Ultium Cells will power more EVs in North America, moving toward a greener future,” said Charles Oh Young Hyun, president at LG Energy Solution Michigan. “LG Energy Solution will employ its decades-long experience in battery technology and manufacturing to produce quality products as we demonstrate our reputation as an industry leader delivering unparalleled consumer value.”

The Ultium Cells Spring Hill site joins other Ultium Cells battery cell manufacturing sites being constructed in Ohio and Michigan, which began battery cell production this past August, and continue to accelerate production volume.

Source | Images: GM, via Ultium Cells.