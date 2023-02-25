Tesla’s Global Engineering HQ in Palo Alto — Opening Party Highlights (Pics, Videos, Quotes)

Tesla’s Elon Musk has addressed the opening ceremony of the company’s Global Engineering Headquarters in Palo Alto, California. The electric automaker livestreamed this short keynote by Elon Musk on Twitter and YouTube simultaneously.

Tesla has acquired and restored the HP Garage in Palo Alto, California, for the company’s new Global Engineering HQ space. This is actually the birthplace of Silicon Valley, with a historical significance in the rise of Palo Alto as the #1 technology-leading place in the world.

“We’re inheriting an incredible legacy here, It’s a nice sort of poetic transition, from HP to Tesla,” Elon Musk said during his presentation. “We obviously intend to keep carrying that torch forward,” he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to move his residence from Los Angeles, California, to Austin, Texas. He took this move to focus on the development of the Cybertruck and the Tesla Model Y production ramp at Giga Texas, and to continue spearheading SpaceX’s Starship program.

Later on in 2021, due to multiple reasons and friction with the government of California on the Fremont factory closures, the main HQ of Tesla was also moved to Austin, Texas.

Since the start of Tesla in 2003, though, California has been the base for the automaker’s engineering and R&D. Perhaps, keeping this in view, Tesla and Musk decided to keep the core engineering development in California.

“We specialize in making the impossible merely late,” Elon Musk said during the presentation of the new Tesla Engineering HQ in Palo Alto, California, on 22nd February 2023 (video below).

As we can witness in the above slide taken from Elon Musk’s presentation, Tesla has summarized its operations in the state of California. In its Megafactory in Lathrop, Tesla is making Megapack stationary storage systems, and the Fremont factory has the highest output of cars (of any type) in North America. While Tesla Autopilot, chip development, robot design & development, and new vehicle design are going to take place at the Tesla Engineering HQ in Palo Alto, CA.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla already employs around 48,000 people in California. So, with the new engineering HQ, Tesla is going to open more employment opportunities in the state.

During his address and live stream, Elon Musk did not forget to mention that Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars were the bestsellers in California in 2022, and not just for electric vehicles, but overall as well.

Tesla also brought multiple pre-production units of the Cybertruck to the opening party of the Global Engineering HQ. According to some attendees, there were two Cybertruck close-to-production prototypes present at the event, one outside the HQ and the other inside where the presentation was taking place.

Musk also announced that this year’s Investor Day will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Importantly, the Global Engineering HQ party was basically a recruitment event to attract new talent aiming to work on world-changing products and ideas.

Damn! It’s poppin! It’s amazing to know that the future of sustainability, hardcore @Tesla engineering and technology will be reimagined back where it all started. @HP but now the Global HQ for Engineering! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/p5C1JY9iXU — Tesla East Bay Fremont (@TeslaOwnersEBay) February 23, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck off-roading for the first time!? Well….kinda 😂 These are the things we see when hanging out with @klwtts pic.twitter.com/jLu6QHyC6S — WHAT'S INSIDE? (@whatsinside) February 23, 2023

Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering HQ pic.twitter.com/2xo9Hjgfk9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2023

Originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

