Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Brendan Miles and Mira Shahan/CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

What’s the Latest with Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Published

Where’s Cybertruck? According to The Verge, “reference to a 2022 production schedule was scrubbed” from Tesla’s website. Nevertheless, Elon Musk promised to share a “product roadmap update” on Tesla’s next earnings call (scheduled for January 26th). Hmmm, mysterious. So, what’s going on here?

Well, Tesla has been somewhat guarded about the Cybertruck. That said, an iteration of Tesla’s much-anticipated pickup was recently spotted at the Fremont factory test track. Hence, some clues were revealed. A few updated features were spied during a drone flyover of the location (video footage below).

Besides a few design tweaks, this particular Cybertruck prototype was seen with some tape that likely include hidden sensors. This hints (perhaps) at Tesla doing some calibration testing of the Cybertruck.

The most visible change evidenced while viewing this latest version of the Cybertruck prototype was the large single windshield wiper installed on the driver’s side. This is the first time that a Cybertruck has been spotted with a windshield wiper since its unveiling back in 2019.

However, Musk noted that this windshield wiper would not be seen on the production version. He commented, “That is not the production wiper. … The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

Looking at the dashboard through the windshield, it looks like the marble design of the dash is not going to make it to production either. And, unlike the original Cybertruck prototype, this one has proper side mirrors.

Another significant change looks to be the addition of daytime running lamps (DRLs) on the front fascia. Previously, there was a horizontal light bar installed on the roof. The roof light bar doesn’t appear to be making it to production anymore.

A deep dive into the latest updates, leaks, and news related to Cybertruck (YouTube: The Tesla Space)

The bed of the Cybertruck seems to have shrunk a little in length as well. Some Cybertruck critics are concerned that the vehicle would be too large for a garage. Tesla might have cut a couple of inches from the bed but it’s not officially confirmed yet.

The door handles were not visible on this latest prototype either. The Cybertruck had flush but visible door handles from the start. However, Tesla may have gotten rid of them altogether now. Earlier this year, Elon Musk had confirmed that the production Cybertrucks will not have door handles — it will simply open the doors as the owner walks up to the vehicle.

Are there any other color options likely? “Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing,” Elon Musk noted about the stainless steel Cybertruck. However, the Cybertruck can be vinyl wrapped in any color.

So will the Cybertruck have color options from the factory? “Not at first, but there are many third-party options for wrapping,” Elon Musk replied in a tweet. Talking about a cool Cybertruck wrap option, “Imbued gold/bronze color would be sick,” Musk noted in another tweet.

It looks like Tesla already has a large backlog of more than 1.2 million Cybertruck pre-orders worth above $81 billion. Giga Texas will be the first and the only Tesla factory for a while where the Cybertruck will be built. And, Elon Musk gave out some hints about a new Quad Motor variant.

In any event, since Tesla decided to start Model Y production at Giga Texas first, Cybertruck production is definitely delayed. Until Tesla’s upcoming earnings call, we’ll have to wait for more.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle by @IqtidarAlii. Revised update edited by EVANNEX

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Frozen Front Flap Leads To Cold Cabins For Teslas With Heat Pumps

Some Tesla drivers are having cabin heating issues in very cold weather. Help is on the way.

14 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Delayed Until 1st Quarter Of 2023

Production of the Tesla Cyberruck has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.

15 hours ago
Tesla Model S Tesla Model S

Cars

Tesla Cold Weather Experiment In -22°F & -31°F Temperatures

I recently shared the story of “Dirty Tesla,” who debunked an opinion piece by the Washington Post about how the Virginia winter traffic disaster...

16 hours ago
fastest Tesla Model 3 fastest Tesla Model 3

Autonomous Vehicles

New NHTSA Senior Advisor Would Put An Electric Cattle Prod In Tesla Seats To Make Drivers Pay Attention

Dr. Missy Cummings was a recent Biden administration pick for a senior advisor position at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). She is...

18 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.