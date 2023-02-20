Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tata Motors

Clean Transport

Tata Motors & Uber Sign MOU For 25,000 XPRES-T EVs To Be Introduced Into Uber India’s Premium Category Service

Published

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing the Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22. Over 50,000 Tata EVs have been rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment.

In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is working closely with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse.” This allows it to introduce more affordable EVs.

Tata has made significant inroads with its affordable EVs in the fleet sector in India. In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options — 315 km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The longer range one has a battery of 26 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging, or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tailpipe emissions, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control, and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Late last year, Tata Motors delivered the first 100 EVs to Everest Fleet Private Limited for the deployment of 5000 XPRES-T EVs electric sedans in their fleet. In another awesome development, today, Tata Motors announced that it has signed an MOU with Uber in India. 25,000 XPRES-T EVs will be inducted into Uber India’s Premium Category service.

Aligned towards its goal of a clean and green environment, Tata Motors will be aiding Uber in electrifying its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber’s Premium Category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing. The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change.”

This is a really positive development. Fleet operators help push volumes in terms of EV sales. More EVs getting integrated into ride-share apps also give a great opportunity for people to experience electric mobility.

Image courtesy of Tata Motors

 
In this article:
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

