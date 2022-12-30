Tata Motors Delivers The First 100 EVs To Everest Fleet Private Limited In India As Part of 5,000 EV Deal

The market leader in India’s growing EV industry, Tata Motors, has signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the delivery of 5000 XPRES-T EVs. Tata is moving to accelerated the transition to sustainable transportation in India by manufacturing affordable electric vehicles. Tata has already handed over the first 100 cars to Everest Fleet Private Limited as part of the celebrations of the landmark deal.

Over the past 10 years or so, a lot of new energy vehicle startups, and also legacy OEMs, have followed the same formula of starting with top of the range ($70,000+) electric vehicles and then move slowly to develop lower priced versions. The majority of car buyers can’t afford those kinds of vehicles. The good news is that truly affordable electric vehicles that meet most people’s needs are finally starting to arrive now in some markets around the world.

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing the Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22 and over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is working closely with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the Tata uniEVerse.

To show just how transformational these kinds of affordable EVs can be, the Tata Tiago was launched on 28 September and it has already registered 20,000 bookings since the 10th of October when orders opened. There is now a 4-month waiting list for the Tata Tiago. 20,000 bookings is very impressive in India where the 4-wheeler EV market has been very slow and is only just coming to life.

It’s great to see that Tata is focusing on both the personal and fleet vehicle segments. Large roll-outs for fleet operations are a key growth driver for the EV industry. In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options — 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and be charged from 0-80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging, or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tailpipe emissions, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. said, “We are delighted to associate with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the deployment of 5000 XPRES-T EVs electric sedans in their fleet. With enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme, and dynamic performance at an affordable price, the XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment with a market share of more than 90%. Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, thereby helping the country evolve to electric.”

According to Mr. Siddharth Ladsariya, Founder, Everest Fleet Private Limited, “Everest Fleet is a purpose-led organisation with a deep focus on sustainable mobility solutions. At Everest Fleet, we are paving the way for a better India, one kilometer at a time. Time has come to now take our 100% CNG cars’ fleet towards a greener and cleaner alternative – Electric Vehicle. We are really looking forward for this EV journey together with Tata Motors as a strategic partner.”

Images courtesy of Tata Motors