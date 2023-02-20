Progress For VinFast in Europe With ESG Results, Mobility Partnership

Achieving an indicative corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Assessment from Morningstar Sustainalytics and inking a technical partnership with E.ON Drive, of one of Europe’s leading utility companies for e-mobility and charging infrastructure, further strengthens VinFast’s drive to electrification in Europe and globally.

Last month, Vietnam’s first global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer received an overall indicative Corporate ESG Assessment score of 23.3, the top ESG rating of lowest potential risk compared with other pure EV companies.

ESG criteria is an important research and validation tool allowing various stakeholder to make informed decisions about investing in a company’s products or buying their stocks based on its environmental impact, social responsibility, and corporate governance practices. ESG is very important to the European Union (EU), which is forefront of implementing and promoting various information, safety and privacy standards and practices.

Morningstar Sustainalytics, a globally recognized ESG research, ratings, and data firm placed an overall indicative corporate ESG assessment score of 23.3, putting VinFast in the “medium risk category” placing 9th out of 70 versus other pure EV automobile makers. Sustainalytics performed its assessment covering seven distinct ESG categories: carbon – product and services; human capital; product governance; business ethics; carbon-own operations; human rights – supply chain; and corporate governance.

As this was happening, VinFast also announced that its first stores and service centers across Germany, France, and the Netherlands will be equipped with AC and DC charging stations from E.ON Drive.

Under the agreement, the rollout of internal charging points for service centers in VinFast’s retail network and both public customer charging stations across the three countries will be done in stages. In the first phase, approximately 200 AC and DC (150 kW) charging points are planned, with tailor-made charging infrastructure that will provide private and public charging access. Earlier this year, the first of a series of charging points for VinFast in the Netherlands have already been installed by E.ON subsidiary Vandebron.

More are expected to be set up as the first shipment of cars to the EU is planned to land by the middle of this year.

“We look forward to supporting VinFast as a promising player in the fast-growing EV market as it enters and builds up in Europe. With the E.ON Drive charging solutions, we are making it radically simple for customers to drive and charge, starting from the first point of contact at VinFast locations,” Mathias Wiecher, CCO of E.ON Drive, said, emphasizing also how his company, with its long-term expertise in charging infrastructure projects, supports VinFast’e through technical analysis and planning as well as the installation and operation of the charging points.

To date, VinFast has opened 13 of a planned 50 stores in Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Oberhausen, and Amsterdam, displaying the VF8 and VF9 and taking reservations. The retail and service network is set to continue expanding throughout Europe in 2023. In addition, the company is preparing a comprehensive worry-free battery and charging plan for VinFast electric vehicle owners in the EU.

“Understanding the importance of charging to electric vehicle users, we are delighted to cooperate with leading utilities companies like E.ON Drive to electrify VinFast’s retail network as well as to develop a comprehensive charging solution for European customers. We believe that E.ON Drive’s expertise and technological capabilities will help VinFast quickly realize its goal of accelerating the electrified mobility revolution in Europe and around the world,” Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe, shared.

