ABB E-mobility Delivers One Millionth Electric Vehicle Charger, Paving the Way for a Greener Future

ABB Delivers Its 1,000,000th EV Fast Charger

That is a whole LOT of chargers!

ABB E-mobility celebrated a major milestone recently with the delivery of its one millionth (!) electric vehicle charger, and marking major strides in the company’s stated mission to enable an emission-free future.

“ABB E-mobility has a long history of developing innovations to create an emission-free mobility future,” said ABB E-mobility CEO, Frank Mühlon, in an announcement. “Our continual investment in research and development shows our commitment to enhancing the field of e-mobility, but it is the global delivery of these solutions at scale that is integral to realizing our goals.”

ABB E-mobility has a presence in 85 global markets, and continues to grow and expand, doubling its production capacity in 2022 with the launch of a new, $30 million production facility in Valdarno, Italy. The Italian plant features cutting-edge manufacturing technology across seven production lines, making it capable of producing a new DC fast charger every 20 minutes. The company also expanded in the US, with a new production facility set to produce up to 10,000 chargers annually to support public EV charging (read: NEVI rollout), electric school buses, and growing commercial electric truck fleets.

Valdarno, Italy production facility; image courtesy ABB E-mobility.

As if all that wasn’t enough, ABB E-mobility also increased its stake in the Chinese charging manufacturer Chargedot last year. With that much expansion and ABB’s aggressive push towards electrification, we expect to see the next million ABB EV chargers roll out somewhat sooner than later.

“From the production of the EU’s first 50kW charger in 2010 to the launch of the Terra 360, which is capable of delivering 100km of range in less than three minutes, ABB E-mobility has long sought to develop the innovations necessary to create an emission-free mobility future … we would like to thank our customers globally for their continued collaboration in hitting this one millionth charger milestone,” Mühlon continued. “We look forward to the millions yet to come and to the cleaner, greener world they will help create.”

Source | Images: ABB E-mobility.

 
 
 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

