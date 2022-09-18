Connect with us

Electric truck charging. Image courtesy of ABB.

Clean Transport

ABB Is Building A New US EV Charger Factory

ABB is expanding its EV charger manufacturing in the US with a new multi-million dollar facility in Columbia, South Carolina.

Published

Last month, Tritium, the manufacturer of EV charging equipment based in Australia, announced it had completed its first US factory in Tennessee months ahead of schedule. That facility has a capacity of 30,000 EV chargers a year.

This week, ABB, the Swedish manufacturer of electrical equipment, announced its multi-million dollar investment in a factory located in Columbia, South Carolina, that will focus on building EV chargers with between 20 kW and 180 kW of power for school buses, municipal and commercial fleets, and public charging facilities.

ABB also produces chargers with 150 kW to 450 kW of power at other manufacturing facilities in the US and has invested more than $14 billion in America since 2010. Those investments have created more than 20,000 jobs all across America.

“The need for investment in the US e-mobility sector has never been greater, as 18 million EVs are expected to be on US roads by 2030. Expanding our US manufacturing operations will allow us to better serve our customers and help advance the adoption of EVs from private vehicles to public transportation and fleets,” said Bob Stojanovic, vice president for ABB E-mobility in North America. “Our facility in South Carolina is another example of how we are driving the American e-mobility economy forward with high-quality and reliable EV charging solutions that meet the needs of every part of a sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

ABB EV charger

ABB EV charger, image courtesy of ABB

The new investment will enable ABB E-mobility to meet increasing market demand for electric vehicle chargers. The expanded manufacturing operation in South Carolina localizes the supply chain closer to customers and will create 100+ jobs, the company says. Most of the chargers will be compliant with the federal Buy America Act, which will make them eligible for rebates and incentives from the federal government. They will meet the Federal Highway Administration’s guidelines for EV chargers as well as requirements of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act encourage investments in transportation electrification including personal vehicles, school buses, transit buses, commercial fleets, and the building of a national network of public chargers. The United States, along with vehicle OEMs, set the ambitious target that half of all new US vehicle sales are to be electric by 2030.

This manufacturing expansion is the latest in a series of significant US focused announcements from ABB E-mobility with continued investments planned for 2024 and beyond. In addition to the South Carolina facility, ABB E-mobility announced in July it will open a training center in Sugar Land, Texas, and an R&D facility in Southern California. ABB is fully committed to the EV revolution and a sustainable world.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

