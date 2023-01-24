In 2021, 20% Of Electricity In The US Was Generated From Renewable Sources

Due to the rise in electricity generated from wind and solar, 20% of electricity net generation in the US came from renewable sources in 2021. Electricity generated from wind surpassed hydroelectric in 2019 as the predominant renewable source.
Electricity generated from solar began a steep rise beginning in 2012 and quadrupled between 2015 and 2021. Wood, waste, and geothermal sources of electricity have been stable over the years, while hydroelectric generation has varied from year to year. With the transportation sector shifting toward greater reliance on electric vehicles, the use of electricity generated from renewable sources is critical for reducing emissions associated with electric vehicle operation.
Article courtesy of Energy.Gov — Transportation Fact of the Week, FOTW #1274, January 23, 2023
Graph Source: Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, November 2022, Table 7.2a.
Related Renewable Energy Stories:
Geothermal: Tapping Into The Million-Year Energy Source Below Our Feet
The Nuclear Fallacy: Why Small Modular Reactors Can’t Compete With Renewable Energy
Increasing Renewables Likely To Reduce Coal & Natural Gas Generation Over Next Two Years
Wind Was 2nd-Largest Source Of U.S. Electricity Generation On March 29
Hydroelectric Generation Affected By Historic Drought
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.