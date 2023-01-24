Connect with us

Hoover Dam hydroelectric facility. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

In 2021, 20% Of Electricity In The US Was Generated From Renewable Sources

Due to the rise in electricity generated from wind and solar, 20% of electricity net generation in the US came from renewable sources in 2021. Electricity generated from wind surpassed hydroelectric in 2019 as the predominant renewable source.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, November 2022, Table 7.2a.

Electricity generated from solar began a steep rise beginning in 2012 and quadrupled between 2015 and 2021. Wood, waste, and geothermal sources of electricity have been stable over the years, while hydroelectric generation has varied from year to year. With the transportation sector shifting toward greater reliance on electric vehicles, the use of electricity generated from renewable sources is critical for reducing emissions associated with electric vehicle operation.

Electricity generated from wind surpassed hydroelectric in 2019 as the predominant renewable source. Image: Wind Turbines, California Fritz Hasler, CleanTechnica

Article courtesy of Energy.Gov — Transportation Fact of the Week, FOTW #1274, January 23, 2023

Graph Source: Energy Information AdministrationMonthly Energy Review, November 2022, Table 7.2a.

Related Renewable Energy Stories:

Geothermal: Tapping Into The Million-Year Energy Source Below Our Feet

The Nuclear Fallacy: Why Small Modular Reactors Can’t Compete With Renewable Energy

Increasing Renewables Likely To Reduce Coal & Natural Gas Generation Over Next Two Years

Wind Was 2nd-Largest Source Of U.S. Electricity Generation On March 29

Hydroelectric Generation Affected By Historic Drought

 
 
 
-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

