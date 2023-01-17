Highest Fuel Economy Cars in 2023 — U.S. DOE Releases Top 10 Lists For Model Year 2023

The two lists below show the model year 2023 vehicles with the highest fuel economy. The list on the top is for all vehicles and is dominated by all-electric vehicles (EVs) due to their high efficiency relative to other technologies. The list below excludes plug-in vehicles and is dominated by hybrid-electric vehicles. FuelEconomy.gov’s 2023 lists were first released on November 10, 2022, and continue to be updated with new vehicles as data become available. Vehicles with the same fuel economy share the same ranking, so there are more than 10 models listed. To view the most recent Top 10 lists click here.

Fueleconomy.gov’s Top 10 Fuel Economy List for Model Year 2023 as of January 6, 2023, for All Vehicles (below) and Excluding Plug-In Vehicles (bottom)

Note: Vehicles are ranked by their EPA combined city/highway rating. All-Electric Vehicle (EV) fuel economy is given in Miles Per Gallon equivalent (MPGe), where 33.7 kWh = 1 gallon of gasoline.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy Website, Top 10 Lists — Accessed January 6, 2023.

Courtesy of DOE, Fact #1273 Dataset 2023 Fact of the Week

Related Story: Lucid Begins Deliveries In Europe Of Record 883km-Range Lucid Air