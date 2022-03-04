Light-Duty Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States Nearly Doubled from 2020 to 2021

Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), nearly doubled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021.

EV sales accounted for 73% of all plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2021. EV sales grew by 85% from 2020 to 2021, while sales of PHEVs more than doubled, with an increase of 138% over the previous year.

The rapid growth in plug-in electric vehicle sales from 2020 to 2021 is remarkable in the context of overall light-duty vehicle sales, which increased by only 3% during the same period.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, January 2022.

Light-duty plug-in electric vehicles sales courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office, Transportation Fact of the Week #1222, January 31, 2022.

Courtesy of Energy.gov. Fact #1227 Dataset.

