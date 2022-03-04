Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles

Cars

Light-Duty Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States Nearly Doubled from 2020 to 2021

Published

Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), nearly doubled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021.

EV sales accounted for 73% of all plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2021. EV sales grew by 85% from 2020 to 2021, while sales of PHEVs more than doubled, with an increase of 138% over the previous year.

The rapid growth in plug-in electric vehicle sales from 2020 to 2021 is remarkable in the context of overall light-duty vehicle sales, which increased by only 3% during the same period.

Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, January 2022.

Light-duty plug-in electric vehicles sales courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office, Transportation Fact of the Week #1222, January 31, 2022.

Courtesy of Energy.gov. Fact #1227 Dataset.

Related Stories: Electric Vehicles & Hybrids Surpass 10% Of U.S. Light-Duty Vehicle Sales

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.