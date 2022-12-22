Lucid Begins Deliveries in Europe of Record 883km-Range Lucid Air

From my experience, the Lucid Air is the most luxurious electric car on the market. It is imbued with luxury and exudes it (though, more so on the inside than the outside). It is also the longest range EV on the market. It has a steep hill to climb to go from zero to profitable, but I think even many people who will never buy a Lucid are cheering it on. Europeans appreciate luxury, and range — and Europe is just barely behind China in its high level of EV adoption. It’s a great place for Lucid to sell cars, and now it is.

Lucid Begins European Deliveries — Starting in Germany & the Netherlands

Lucid has begun deliveries to customers in Europe this week, starting in Germany and the Netherlands, two of the largest EV markets in Europe. Lucid’s European headquarters is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Lucid currently has studios in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. “Lucid currently accepts reservations from European customers for all trim level of Lucid Air. By placing a fully refundable reservation starting at €300 EUR, customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK can secure their place in line for Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models when deliveries begin in their respective countries,” the company adds.

The Lucid Air also got its official WLTP range this week (opening the door for deliveries), and that range is a record 883 kilometers (549 miles) on a full charge. That’s a seriously long way you can drive without needing to charge. My Tesla Model 3 has ~200 miles of range and I normally go 2–3 days between charging.

Lucid Air Tops Euro NCAP Safety Rating System

Aside from the WLTP rating, just a week ago the Lucid Air received its Euro NCAP rating. It earned the highest possible 5 stars.

“Safety has been a top priority from the outset at Lucid and achieving five stars in Euro NCAP will give owners further confidence in their Lucid Air,” noted Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid Group. “This is a fantastic result that was fully expected given the comprehensive engineering process for Lucid Air, but it’s important to note that passive safety is only part of the overall safety story. With an available 32-sensor suite in DreamDrive Pro, we also offer one of the industry’s most comprehensive active safety systems.”

Naturally, Lucid is starting deliveries with the high-end Lucid Air Dream Edition trims. One option is focused on performance, one is focused on range.

“Dream Edition Performance features two motors producing a combined 828 kW (1,111 horsepower) and an all-electric driving range of 799 km on the WLTP combined cycle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.”

“Dream Edition Range embodies Lucid’s exacting focus on efficiency, with an industry-leading electric driving range of up to 883 km on the WLTP combined cycle. Dream Edition Range is also powered by two motors, producing 696 kW (933 horsepower).”

Aside from an enormous amount of range, the Lucid Air also has top-of-industry fast-charging capabilities. Thanks to its 900V architecture, it can add 400 km (250 miles) of range in ~15 minutes on a 300kW fast charger.

Lucid’s Batteries to Come from Panasonic

As a final topic for today, we’ve also got news on where Lucid is going to be getting its batteries from. That would be Panasonic. Earlier this month, Lucid and Panasonic shared that they have teamed up on a multi-year battery procurement partnership. The batteries will be supplied for use in both the Air and the coming Gravity SUV.

“Panasonic is a fantastic partner with both innovative technology and depth of experience,” commented Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO and CTO. “This agreement will help us meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as we continue to ramp production of the full Lucid Air line-up in 2023 and expect to begin production of our Gravity SUV in 2024.”

“With the increased electrification of the automotive market, partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid are critical to our mission,” said Kazuo Tadanobu, President and CEO of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. “This partnership will help us drive growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerate the world towards a net-zero emissions future.”

Longtime EV followers will recall that Panasonic was Tesla’s exclusive battery supplier for years. It is still a major battery supplier for Tesla, but Tesla also now buys batteries from LG Energy Solution, CATL, and others.