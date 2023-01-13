Giant Parts Of 9,000-Ton Tesla Cybertruck Giga Press Arrive At Giga Texas

As we reported in October of 2022, IDRA had started shipping the humongous 9000-ton Cybertruck Giga Casting machine from its plant in Italy to the United States. Now, just yesterday, two semi trucks loaded with huge containers on their trailers were spotted at Giga Texas.

Since this 9000-ton Giga Press is the world’s largest die-casting machine, IDRA and Tesla needed an error-free plan to ship it to its destination (i.e., Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas).

Therefore, IDRA is shipping the Cybertruck Giga Press in pieces and parts for easy delivery. These parts will then be reassembled at Giga Texas to bring the machine back to its original form and start the commissioning process.

NEWS: IDRA has posted a new video of their 9,000 ton Giga Press being assembled. pic.twitter.com/aJRTgqDnok — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 31, 2022

The large single container that we see in the above aerial photo is most probably the longest part of the IDRA 9,000-ton Giga Press. This can be the hydraulic injection system of the machine that Sandy Munro showed us from IDRA’s factory in Italy last year (video below).

Giga Texas also has the smaller 6000-ton Giga Casting machines for the Tesla Model Y front and rear single-piece underbody castings. But this single container seems to be too large for a Model Y — it definitely is for the Tesla Cybertruck.

6 Jan 2023 Giga Texas … Anyone know what these huge IDRA marked deliveries are? I've heard people are waiting for more parts of the 9K ton Giga Press to arrive … you think these might be them? 😉 pic.twitter.com/kdmGx6yGS4 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) January 6, 2023

Joe Tegtmeyer was on his usual observation coverage of Giga Texas yesterday when his drone camera captured these shots of the 9,000-ton Giga Press pieces getting delivered at the factory.

Tesla first ordered the Cybertruck Giga Casting machines back in 2020. But both Tesla and IDRA agreed on an 8,000-ton version at the time. Later on down the road, both companies decided to upgrade the machine to a 9,000-ton version.

Tesla had already prepared footings for the 8,000-ton version at Giga Texas at the time, but with the upgraded machines, these footings must have been modified. The footings area for these machines was in an open space back then, but now it has been covered and is called the Casting Machine Structure.

This 9000-ton Giga Press by IDRA Group is the key element in starting Cybertruck production. Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided the Cybertruck production timeline last year during a conference call.

According to Musk, Cybertruck’s early production should start in mid-2023, while mass production is estimated toward the end of the year.

Tesla has around 1.3 million Cybertruck reservations on file. The queue is long and production should start on schedule and ramp up quickly to start deliveries on time. Several 9,000-ton Giga Casting machines might be needed to achieve this target.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

