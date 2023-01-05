Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc. via @greentheonly / Twitter.

Clean Transport

Tesla Semi Details Revealed In Parts Catalog Diagrams

Published

A Tesla hacker who goes on Twitter by the name of “green” has shared a bunch of Tesla Semi diagrams on the social media platform. When I asked him how he obtained these pictures, he said he got them from the automaker’s online parts catalog website, aka EPC.

So, I logged into my Tesla account and looked for the Tesla Semi parts catalog, but it was not on the list. Apparently, ethical hacker “green” got these photos even before the Tesla Semi catalog was published by digging deep into the website. These Tesla Semi diagrams and a sample VIN label are interesting to look at, especially for those planning to buy one of these class-8 electric trucks in the future.

Tesla Semi Battery Pack

Since the Tesla Semi was unveiled in 2017, the location of the battery pack, its shape, and the capacity (in kWh) have been kept a secret by Tesla — but a diagram from these leaked images opens up some of this information to us (see diagram 1.1 below).

As we can see in the above diagram, the large battery pack is located under the Tesla Semi cabin. The battery pack of the Tesla Semi consists of 9 modules that are shaped like square blocks. Three blocks in the mid-row seem to be larger compared to the ones on the side rows.

Unexpectedly, Tesla designed the battery pack of the Tesla Semi truck quite differently from the ones we have seen in other Teslas, like the Model Y and Model 3, etc.

The division of these modules into different blocks might be an indication of a replaceable battery module, as these trucks will be accumulating a large number of miles in their lifespans. But this has yet to be officially confirmed by Tesla (TSLA).

Braking, Suspension, and High Voltage (HV) Systems

The diagrams highlighting the braking systems and suspension components are also fascinating to look at.

Since these diagrams are not labeled with details, the information is scarce right now. We will need to wait for the automaker’s official Tesla Semi parts catalog to be published. Because Tesla started Semi truck deliveries on December 1st, 2022, the parts catalog might get online very soon.

Diagram 2.1: Tesla Semi braking system components (brake pedal to all the 6 wheel hubs).

Diagram 2.1: Tesla Semi braking system components (brake pedal to all the 6 wheel hubs). Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 2.2: Further components and hydraulics of the Tesla Semi braking system.

Diagram 2.2: Further components and hydraulics of the Tesla Semi braking system. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 2.3: Tesla Semi truck's rear axle presented in a blueprint diagram in the truck's parts catalog.

Diagram 2.3: Tesla Semi truck’s rear axle presented in a blueprint diagram in the truck’s parts catalog. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 2.4: A technical drawing of the Tesla Semi truck's high voltage (HV) system.

Diagram 2.4: A technical drawing of the Tesla Semi truck’s high voltage (HV) system. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla Semi Interior & Cabin Diagrams

Some of these diagrams highlight different systems and components of the Tesla Semi interior and cabin space, like infotainment, driver’s seat, steering wheel, etc. (see diagrams 3.1 to 3.5 below).

Diagram 3.1: Diagram of the Tesla Semi infotainment system components from its official electronic parts catalog (EPC).

Diagram 3.1: Diagram of the Tesla Semi infotainment system components from its official electronic parts catalog (EPC). Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 3.2: The drawing of a Tesla Semi driver's seat in the truck's parts catalog.

Diagram 3.2: The drawing of a Tesla Semi driver’s seat in the truck’s parts catalog. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 3.3: Tesla semi cabin HVAC system diagram from the parts catalog.

Diagram 3.3: Tesla semi cabin HVAC system diagram from the parts catalog. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 3.4: Tesla Semi truck's steering and dashboard components blueprint.

Diagram 3.4: Tesla Semi truck’s steering and dashboard components blueprint. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Diagram 3.5: Tesla Semi steering wheel system diagram from the parts catalog.

Diagram 3.5: Tesla Semi steering wheel system diagram from the parts catalog. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla VIN Label

Along with the above technical diagrams of the Tesla Semi truck, a sample VIN label was also discovered by Mr. green. This label has some information about the Tesla Semi’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and how much each of this weight each axle is able to bear.

The 22,135 kg (48,800 lb) of GVWR mentioned on this label is just for the bobtail Tesla Semi (without the trailer). When the trailer is attached to the truck, another set of axles is automatically attached to the trailer’s rear wheels, so adding that brings the total GVWR to ~37,200 kg (82,000 lb).

This label also includes Tesla Semi wheel and tire sizes and other respective cold tire pressure ratings as well. However, for an official confirmation of these numbers, we will have to wait for the Tesla Semi owner’s manual.

Axle GVWR Tires Rims Cold Tire Pressure
Front Axle 5,715 kg (12,600 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi
Int Axle 8,210 kg (18,100 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi
Rear Axle 8,210 kg (18,100 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi

Tesla Semi GVWR, tire & rim sizes for front and rear wheels, OED-recommended cold tire pressure.

Tesla Semi sample VIN label from the truck's online parts catalog.

Tesla Semi sample VIN label from the truck’s online parts catalog. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc

As we can see in the above diagram, the large battery pack is located under the Tesla Semi cabin. The battery pack of the Tesla Semi consists of 9 modules that are shaped like square blocks. Three blocks in the mid-row seem to be larger compared to the ones on the side rows.

Unexpectedly, Tesla designed the battery pack of the Tesla Semi truck quite differently from the ones we have seen in other Teslas like the Model Y and 3, etc.

Originally published by Tesla OracleBy @IqtidarAlii.

Featured image Diagram 1.1: Tesla Semi diagram from the parts catalog shows its battery pack location, shape, and the number of modules. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc. via @greentheonly / Twitter. via Tesla Oracle

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Where Will Tesla’s Next Gigafactory Location Be?

Over the past few years, Tesla has begun expanding its production reach as part of a long-term plan to become the world’s largest automaker....

6 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Vehicle Pricing Strategy Explained

An analysis by Bloomberg finds that Tesla vehicles typically sell for close to the average sale price of all cars in a market segment.

1 day ago

Cars

8 Charts Showing Tesla’s Fast Continued Sales Growth

Tesla reported its 4th quarter 2022 vehicle production and delivery numbers this week, as well as providing the full-year 2022 figures. In covering the...

1 day ago
Red Model 3 Collage JRR | CleanTechncia Red Model 3 Collage JRR | CleanTechncia

Cars

Could Tesla Become A Trillion-Dollar Stock Again?

Tesla was a trillion-dollar stock most recently in April, but it has lost over half of its value since. Amidst economic downturn and increasing...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.