Tesla Semi Details Revealed In Parts Catalog Diagrams

A Tesla hacker who goes on Twitter by the name of “green” has shared a bunch of Tesla Semi diagrams on the social media platform. When I asked him how he obtained these pictures, he said he got them from the automaker’s online parts catalog website, aka EPC.

So, I logged into my Tesla account and looked for the Tesla Semi parts catalog, but it was not on the list. Apparently, ethical hacker “green” got these photos even before the Tesla Semi catalog was published by digging deep into the website. These Tesla Semi diagrams and a sample VIN label are interesting to look at, especially for those planning to buy one of these class-8 electric trucks in the future.

Tesla Semi Battery Pack

Since the Tesla Semi was unveiled in 2017, the location of the battery pack, its shape, and the capacity (in kWh) have been kept a secret by Tesla — but a diagram from these leaked images opens up some of this information to us (see diagram 1.1 below).

Some Semi porn for those that need it on this New Years eve. The modular battery is rated at 1000V

DUs are cooled with "mega cooling" modules.

Axles are called: Torque and Efficiency. (Happy New Year everybody!) pic.twitter.com/nTxf9ntF5N — green (@greentheonly) December 31, 2022

As we can see in the above diagram, the large battery pack is located under the Tesla Semi cabin. The battery pack of the Tesla Semi consists of 9 modules that are shaped like square blocks. Three blocks in the mid-row seem to be larger compared to the ones on the side rows.

Unexpectedly, Tesla designed the battery pack of the Tesla Semi truck quite differently from the ones we have seen in other Teslas, like the Model Y and Model 3, etc.

The division of these modules into different blocks might be an indication of a replaceable battery module, as these trucks will be accumulating a large number of miles in their lifespans. But this has yet to be officially confirmed by Tesla (TSLA).

Braking, Suspension, and High Voltage (HV) Systems

The diagrams highlighting the braking systems and suspension components are also fascinating to look at.

Since these diagrams are not labeled with details, the information is scarce right now. We will need to wait for the automaker’s official Tesla Semi parts catalog to be published. Because Tesla started Semi truck deliveries on December 1st, 2022, the parts catalog might get online very soon.

Tesla Semi Interior & Cabin Diagrams

Some of these diagrams highlight different systems and components of the Tesla Semi interior and cabin space, like infotainment, driver’s seat, steering wheel, etc. (see diagrams 3.1 to 3.5 below).

Tesla VIN Label

Along with the above technical diagrams of the Tesla Semi truck, a sample VIN label was also discovered by Mr. green. This label has some information about the Tesla Semi’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and how much each of this weight each axle is able to bear.

The 22,135 kg (48,800 lb) of GVWR mentioned on this label is just for the bobtail Tesla Semi (without the trailer). When the trailer is attached to the truck, another set of axles is automatically attached to the trailer’s rear wheels, so adding that brings the total GVWR to ~37,200 kg (82,000 lb).

This label also includes Tesla Semi wheel and tire sizes and other respective cold tire pressure ratings as well. However, for an official confirmation of these numbers, we will have to wait for the Tesla Semi owner’s manual.

Axle GVWR Tires Rims Cold Tire Pressure Front Axle 5,715 kg (12,600 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi Int Axle 8,210 kg (18,100 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi Rear Axle 8,210 kg (18,100 lb) 275/80R22.5 22.5X8.25 310kPa, 45psi

Tesla Semi GVWR, tire & rim sizes for front and rear wheels, OED-recommended cold tire pressure.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

Featured image Diagram 1.1: Tesla Semi diagram from the parts catalog shows its battery pack location, shape, and the number of modules. Source: https://epc.tesla.com, courtesy of Tesla, Inc. via @greentheonly / Twitter. via Tesla Oracle