Image courtesy of BYD

BYD Partners With Sime Darby Motors, Ships The First 500 Atto 3s To Malaysia

Just a month ago, in the first week of December 2022, Sime Darby Motors, the automotive arm of Sime Darby Berhad, and BYD launched the first BYD electric vehicle for the Malaysian passenger market, the BYD Atto 3. This follows Sime Darby Motors’ recent appointment as the official exclusive distributor of BYD vehicles in Malaysia. BYD has been partnering with local players in several markets as part of its aggressive overseas expansion drive. By bringing BYD’s game-changing EVs into the market, Sime Darby Motors is taking the lead to drive Malaysia’s EV ecosystem and support the nation’s development as a sustainable hub in the region.

Image courtesy of BYD

Sime Darby says RM500 million ($114.7 million) is set to be invested to establish a wide network of BYD showrooms to serve the country’s growing appetite for EVs, with the first showroom at TREC KL on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur. This will be followed by three more at Ara Damansara, Penang, and Johor by the first half of 2023. By the end of 2023, with the support of dealer partners, Sime Darby Motors and BYD expect to bring the number of showrooms in the country to 20. They double the number of showrooms in 2024.

Andrew Basham, Managing Director of Sime Darby Motors, said, “In line with our aim to be a leader in EV and with a view towards propelling Malaysia’s EV aspirations, we are excited to embark on this new chapter with BYD following our success in Singapore. With half a billion ringgit set to be invested, this will support our aggressive expansion plans for the brand here and reflects our belief in the brand’s universal appeal. BYD’s line up of world-class vehicles which feature premium specs at an attractive price point is set to be a game-changer to spur EV adoption amongst Malaysians.”

Image courtesy of BYD

Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, commented, “As part of our vision for a sustainable future powered by electrification, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Sime Darby Motors to enter the Malaysian market. Drawing on Sime Darby Motors’ proven track record and capabilities as a regional player in the automotive industry, particularly its broad distribution network in Malaysia, combined with BYD’s pioneering technology and expertise, we strive to deliver our innovative vehicles to Malaysian consumers and support the country’s carbon reduction ambitions.”

BYD says the BYD Atto 3, the first SUV built on BYD’s advanced e-platform 3.0, is specially designed as a high-performance EV, providing intelligence, efficiency, unrivalled safety, and aesthetics. Possessing excellent battery range, the BYD Atto 3 can travel up to 480 km (300 miles) on a single charge, allowing drivers to go further and save time on charging. Sporting a modern and clean design coupled with speedy, energetic, and dynamic characteristics, the BYD Atto 3 truly raises the bar for the SUV segment. The BYD Atto 3 will be available in two variants in Malaysia, priced from RM149,800 ($34,366) for the Standard Range and RM167,800 ($38,495) for the Extended Range.

Just a month after the launch, BYD has today announced that the first 500 Atto 3s have set sail for Malaysia. BYD says this is an indication of its robust supply chain and in-house production capacity. BYD has really expanded its overseas presence by launching the ATTO 3 in several markets around the world in such a short time. Since its launch in February last year, 229,020 units were sold by the end of December 2021. That’s 25% of BEVs sold by BYD last year!

 
 
 
Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

