Tesla Semi cabin interior view from the top while the driver is sitting in his seat. Credit: Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla Semi’s Spacious Cabin Is Built Around The Driver, Tesla Engineer Explains

Published

Tesla unveiled more information and imagery of the finalized design of its Semi truck at its delivery event on December 1st. During more than a half-hour-long presentation by Elon Musk and Tesla Semi senior engineer Dan Priestly, the duo discussed the electric truck’s interior in detail.

The “Tesla Semi cabin is built around the driver,” was the main theme around which Musk and Priestly explained the details of the truck’s interior space.

The Tesla Semi cabin is far from having the traditional ICE truck cabin in a lot of ways. Its roomier design allows for the driver to freely stand inside the cabin. Even tall persons such as Elon Musk are easily able to stand inside the Tesla Semi cabin, Tesla’s engineer explained.

Tesla also showed the following video clip that shows a driver entering the Tesla Semi cabin, taking off his jacket, and hanging it on the rear wall of the truck’s cabin. “It’s not a sleeper cab, it’s a day cab,” Dan said.

The most interesting design change from traditional trucks is the Tesla Semi’s driver’s seat, which is positioned in the center. According to Elon Musk, the Tesla Semi driver’s seat is placed in the center for maximum visibility.

“As I said, it’s as easy to drive as a Model 3. Like, with basically no training you can drive this, you know, you got to think bigger when you’re driving it but it’s not hard to drive, it’s really easy. We put the seat in the center for maximum visibility, you can stand up in the cabin,” Elon Musk said (video below).

By “no training” Elon Musk is only referring to drivers who are already well-versed in driving a Tesla vehicle. For drivers with previous experience driving a Tesla vehicle, driving a Tesla Semi is easy to transition to.

As we can see in the Tesla Semi cabin picture above, Tesla has provided ample space for storage on the right-hand side of the driver. The driver can store all his water and beverages for a long trip ahead. The Tesla Semi also has wireless phone charging for convenience.

If you look at the above image and video closely, there is another seat behind the driver’s seat on the right side for the companion or assistant driver as well.

The most attractive feature of the Tesla Semi interior is its dual 15-inch screens on both sides of the dashboard. These are the same screens used in a Tesla Model 3, and the dashboard’s clean minimal design also resonates with the Model 3/Y theme.

Tesla has so far delivered the first batch of the Tesla Semi trucks to PepsiCo. The multinational beverage maker had placed an order for 100 Tesla Semis in 2017 and got delivery of some of them after 5 years of patience and closely working with Tesla.

Originally published by Tesla OracleBy @IqtidarAlii.

 
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

