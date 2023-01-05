Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Ukraine Gets Support From CleanTechnica — How About Some More?

Published

Ukraine, despite some hardcore propaganda to the contrary, is still in need of our support. How that is turning into a political splitting point is truly surprising to me, even after all we’ve been through in the US since 2015 (or 2008). But it shows how effective Putin’s and his allies’ low-cost information warfare has become. Unfortunately for Ukrainians, it’s not just an information war — they are constantly being invaded, having their homes and schools and power plants and cities blown up, and suffering through much worse things we won’t even talk about here. As a result, Ukraine needs our support with independent, distributed, self-sufficient, renewable energy — as well as other forms of support. To keep the lights on, or put them back on, Ukraine needs solar and wind power as urgently as possible.

I’ve published a couple of appeals for renewable energy donations for Ukraine in the past few months. The good news is: that made a difference. “I would like to thank you very much, also on behalf of our friends in Ukraine, for publishing our call for donations on your website,” said Stefan Gsänger, Secretary General of the World Wind Energy Association. “Following the publication, we have noticed a substantial increase in donations which allows us to send even more equipment to Ukraine.”

Stefan also noted some of the goodness that funding has gone toward. “Just last week, we have handed over two solar trailers to hospitals in Irpin. Even the Ukrainian TV reported about this. You find links to the reports, pictures, etc. on our website.” (See the picture at the top.)

“Further equipment will be sent in the coming weeks,” he adds.

It’s gratifying to see our contributions making a difference. Even if small in the grand scheme of things, the combined result is big for some people. Can we do more with a third round of efforts? Could we fund twice as much solar power for Ukraine?

Let’s give it a whirl. As noted before:

You can reach out to WWEA through their contact form or email — renewables4ukraine@wwindea.org — to discuss donations, or you can simply donate money via PayPal or credit card and it will be used to purchase and donate such clean energy equipment. Just be sure to indicate renewables4ukraine in the notes. (If you need a receipt for tax write-off purposes, WWEA can provide one.)

Photo at the top courtesy of World Wind Energy Association.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia

Clean Power

Russia Whiffs On Baltic Green Hydrogen Opportunity (Shocker!)

Six EU states join up to harvest green hydrogen from the Baltic Sea and transport it to industrial clusters in the Baltic region and...

December 17, 2022
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

Reminder: You Can Donate Solar Panels To Ukraine

There’s news week after week, or day after day, lately regarding Ukrainians not having electricity due to Russia bombing the country’s power infrastructure. To...

November 25, 2022
nuclear energy SMR Ukraine green hydrogen Nuscale nuclear energy SMR Ukraine green hydrogen Nuscale

Green Economy

Nuclear Power Plants Scale Down To Pump Out Sustainable H2

A new small modular reactor pilot project in Ukraine could provide nuclear power plants with new reasons for being, including sustainable hydrogen and ammonia...

November 14, 2022
green hydrogen Africa Egypt EU Ukraine green hydrogen Africa Egypt EU Ukraine

Clean Power

Africa Pursues Green Hydrogen For Fossil-Free Economic Growth

Follow the money: the green hydrogen revolution is spreading into Africa, with Egypt and Kenya taking the lead.

November 11, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.