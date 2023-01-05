Ukraine Gets Support From CleanTechnica — How About Some More?

Ukraine, despite some hardcore propaganda to the contrary, is still in need of our support. How that is turning into a political splitting point is truly surprising to me, even after all we’ve been through in the US since 2015 (or 2008). But it shows how effective Putin’s and his allies’ low-cost information warfare has become. Unfortunately for Ukrainians, it’s not just an information war — they are constantly being invaded, having their homes and schools and power plants and cities blown up, and suffering through much worse things we won’t even talk about here. As a result, Ukraine needs our support with independent, distributed, self-sufficient, renewable energy — as well as other forms of support. To keep the lights on, or put them back on, Ukraine needs solar and wind power as urgently as possible.

I’ve published a couple of appeals for renewable energy donations for Ukraine in the past few months. The good news is: that made a difference. “I would like to thank you very much, also on behalf of our friends in Ukraine, for publishing our call for donations on your website,” said Stefan Gsänger, Secretary General of the World Wind Energy Association. “Following the publication, we have noticed a substantial increase in donations which allows us to send even more equipment to Ukraine.”

Stefan also noted some of the goodness that funding has gone toward. “Just last week, we have handed over two solar trailers to hospitals in Irpin. Even the Ukrainian TV reported about this. You find links to the reports, pictures, etc. on our website.” (See the picture at the top.)

“Further equipment will be sent in the coming weeks,” he adds.

It’s gratifying to see our contributions making a difference. Even if small in the grand scheme of things, the combined result is big for some people. Can we do more with a third round of efforts? Could we fund twice as much solar power for Ukraine?

Let’s give it a whirl. As noted before:

You can reach out to WWEA through their contact form or email — renewables4ukraine@wwindea.org — to discuss donations, or you can simply donate money via PayPal or credit card and it will be used to purchase and donate such clean energy equipment. Just be sure to indicate renewables4ukraine in the notes. (If you need a receipt for tax write-off purposes, WWEA can provide one.)

Photo at the top courtesy of World Wind Energy Association.