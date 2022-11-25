Connect with us

CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark
Image by CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Reminder: You Can Donate Solar Panels To Ukraine

Published

There’s news week after week, or day after day, lately regarding Ukrainians not having electricity due to Russia bombing the country’s power infrastructure. To be technical about it, this is terrorism. It is outside the bounds of war. Imagine going into winter without power or heat. If you want to help more Ukrainians get power via solar panels, here’s a reminder that you can donate to organizations getting Ukrainians such technology. The following is from an article I published a couple of weeks ago on this:

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and the Global 100% Renewable Energy Platform Global100RE, with the support of Global100RE Ambassador Ruslana, initially made the call for support buying and deploying solar panels and wind turbines back in March. At the time, they had already deployed 1000 mobile solar sets.

You can reach out to WWEA through their contact form or email — renewables4ukraine@wwindea.org — to discuss donations, or you can simply donate money via PayPal or credit card and it will be used to purchase and donate such clean energy equipment. Just be sure to indicate renewables4ukraine in the notes. (If you need a receipt for tax write-off purposes, WWEA can provide one.)

Russia has been bombing civilians and civilian infrastructure just to terrorize and simply murder as many Ukrainians as possible. I know that it’s overwhelming to follow any of this and realize we can’t do enough to help. However, doing a little bit to help is still help. An it all adds up.

 
 
 
