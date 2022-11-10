How to Donate Solar Panels & Wind Turbines to Ukraine

I wrote recently that one thing Ukraine really needs as soon as possible is more solar panels. A reader reached out to let us know how you can go about donating solar panels, and small wind turbines, to Ukraine.

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and the Global 100% Renewable Energy Platform Global100RE, with the support of Global100RE Ambassador Ruslana, initially made the call for support buying and deploying solar panels and wind turbines back in March. At the time, they had already deployed 1000 mobile solar sets.

You can reach out to WWEA through their contact form or email — renewables4ukraine@wwindea.org — to discuss donations, or you can simply donate money via PayPal or credit card and it will be used to purchase and donate such clean energy equipment. Just be sure to indicate renewables4ukraine in the notes. (If you need a receipt for tax write-off purposes, WWEA can provide one.)

If you know of other good ways to donate to clean energy security and warmth in Ukraine this winter, drop us a note.

Aside from Ukraine, countries in Eastern Europe and Central Europe are keen to take energy into their own hands as well and completely eliminate dependence on fossil gas from Russia, or anywhere. One of Russia’s neighbors, Estonia, has decided to go 100% renewable by 2030. Its previous target was to reach 40% renewable energy by 2030. The energy crisis in Europe stimulated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine quite quickly changed that.

🇪🇪 Estonia's parliament agreed on a 100% renewable power target for *2030* today. Previous target was 40%, which Estonia now aims to hit by 2025 — Sam Morgan (@SamJamesMorgan) October 12, 2022

This is once again a 'thanks Putin' moment. The government proposed this plan back in August as a response to high energy prices and the geopolitical risk of being dependent on others for power — Sam Morgan (@SamJamesMorgan) October 12, 2022

There is no way Russia’s brutalizing of Ukrainians can be seen as a net positive, but there are at least some positive responses coming out of the crisis.