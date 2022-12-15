Over 80% of Tesla Registrations In Singapore Are Model Y In Last 3 Months

Cars are really expensive in Singapore compared to most countries. An article by Timothy Ho published in April this year explains why. A lot of it has to do with trying to control the car population in Singapore. It’s no wonder a recent Model Y Index showed that Singapore tops the most expensive Model Y List. The index looked at 42 countries and found that Singapore offered the most expensive Model Y in the world, costing as much as S$142,471 ($103,800) — rising to over $180,000 after levies for some as reported here on CleanTechnica. In China for example, the Model Y starts from $40,411. Other examples from the index are Japan ($46,300), New Zealand ($48,393), Macau ($49,509), France ($49,617), and Australia ($51,093)

An interesting point that was covered in the article is how the Model Y offers the best value for money compared to the other EV options available in a country with very limited range of EVs on sale. Perhaps this explains why Tesla has been doing relatively well in Singapore and also why the Model Y accounted for over 80% of Tesla registrations over the last three months in Singapore.

Daren Yoong shared a nice summary on Twitter on this. Based on Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, the Model Y had 90%, 80%, and 75% share of Tesla registrations in Singapore in September, October, and November respectively. The total Tesla registrations in Singapore for the same months were 242, 40, and 85 respectively. The other Tesla model sold there is the Model 3. There are now over 1,700 Teslas in Singapore.

Tesla started delivering vehicles in Singapore in July 2021 and only started taking orders of the Model Y in June of this year when it opened up orders for other right-hand drive markets such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Tesla had already started taking orders for the United Kingdom late last year and deliveries started earlier this year.

Tesla now generally tops the EV sales charts in Singapore’s nascent market, which has very few options for people to choose from. For example, in November, Tesla topped the charts with 85 units, followed by BMW with 76 units, BYD with 73 units, and Mercedes with 48 units in fourth. It’s good to see Mercedes and BMW in the mix and fairing quite well with the big boys of the EV game, Tesla and BYD.

Images courtesy of Daren Yoong