Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Cheapest New Tesla Model Y Available In These Countries

Published

Tesla’s electric vehicles are now available throughout many world auto markets, but where can you buy Model Y SUV for the cheapest price? While Singapore, Israel, and Mexico represent the three countries where Tesla’s best-seller costs the most, the U.S. falls somewhere in the middle, and one country holds the crown for offering the cheapest Model Y units in the world.

The cheapest price for a Tesla Model Y can be found in China, costing an average of just $40,411 USD according to global pricing data measured in U.S. dollars and compiled by Bloomberg. The news comes after multiple price cuts in China over the past couple of months and a production upgrade that significantly increased Tesla’s output capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The remaining top ten countries for the cheapest Model Y price included a four-way tie between Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia ($44,323) for second, in addition to Japan ($46,300), New Zealand ($48,393), Macau ($49,509), France ($49,617), and Australia ($51,093), based on a multi-state average.

Singapore and Israel were among the world’s most expensive places to purchase a Tesla Model Y. The U.S. ranked the ninth most expensive country in which to purchase a Model Y, though it’s worth noting that different states offer different incentives for EV purchases — causing the price to be dependent on where in the U.S. it is sold.

“Automobiles are generally more expensive in places like Singapore and Israel due to higher taxes, duties and registration fees versus China and Europe,” Morningstar Research Services equity analyst Seth Goldstein said. “If we see an economic slowdown in 2023, we could see commodity prices fall, so input costs would go down. If this happens, I’d expect Tesla and most other automakers would cut prices again to boost demand.”

Of the 42 countries included on the index, Singapore offered the most expensive Model Y in the world, costing as much as S$142,471 ($103,800 USD) — rising to over $180,000 after levies for some.

Despite the high price of the Model Y in the country, Singapore-based finance professional Alexander Ang said Tesla’s SUV offered “the most bang for my buck” compared to the other EV options available. Ang also said that “the choices were limited.”

“Sure, it’s definitely expensive but it’s the same for any car in Singapore,” Ang said. “A similar-sized EV from other manufacturers is more expensive than Tesla because of additional dealership charges and they don’t have as much legroom in the rear.”

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

nickel nickel

Cars

Tesla Will Suspend Model Y Production In Shanghai For One Week In December

Tesla will stop producing the Model Y at its factory in Shanghai in the last week of December according to an internal memo seen...

2 hours ago

Cars

Germany’s EVs Near 40% Share — Tesla Model 3 Bestseller

Germany’s plugin electric vehicle share broke new records in November, gaining 39.4% of the auto market, up from 34.4%, year on year. Overall auto...

2 days ago
ev battery material prices continue to rise ev battery material prices continue to rise

Batteries

EV Battery Prices Climb For The First Time

For the first time in over a decade, the cost of producing a kWh of battery capacity has gone up!

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Tops Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Just months after the Tesla Model Y earned the highest score in history on one European safety index, another car in the automaker’s lineup...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.