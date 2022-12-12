BYD Atto 3 Gets 10,000 Orders In Thailand In One Month

News coming out of Thailand is that in just one month, 10,000 Atto 3s have been ordered and that new orders have been paused for a little bit in order to keep the lead times respectable for customers. The Standard Range Atto 3 starts from 1,099,900 baht in Thailand ($31,500).

BYD has partnered with Rever Automotive in Thailand. There has been a lot of excitement in Thailand around the launch of the Atto 3. Last month, Blink Drive reported that the launch of the Atto 3 created long lines with people streaming to the BYD showroom from 8pm on the 31st of October, the night before the first day of deliveries in the country. Blink Drive adds that this was the first time ever that people in Thailand have come out in the middle of the night to reserve a car. This goes to show the insatiable demand for EVs in the market.

Here are some specs of the ATTO 3:

Motor: 150 kW and 310 N.m of torque

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The ATTO 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

The Atto 3 is also doing very well in Israel, another new market for the critically acclaimed SUV. The BYD Atto 3 was the top selling EV in Israel in November. 2,333 Atto 3s were sold in Israel last month and it’s still only in its second month of sales since launch. This shows that demand for the critically acclaimed Atto 3 is growing fast in the country. Tesla and Geely EVs were also in the mix in the sales charts. An even more impressive result was the fact that it was 3rd overall in Israel for November. There is more good news in that the smaller, even more affordable BYD Dolphin, as well as BYD’s mid-sized sedan, the BYD Seal, are also going on sale in Thailand starting this December.

BYD is ramping up production of its vehicles. Last month, BYD produced a new record 230,129 EVs, up from just 91,829 at the same time last year. Battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles are called New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, and BYD is the leader in terms of volumes of NEVs sold. Buoyed by this production ramp-up and a new cool line of EV models that are aimed at both the local and overseas markets such as the Atto 3, the Dolphin, and the Seal, BYD is expanding its overseas presence through smart partnerships with local entities such as Rever Automotive in Thailand. I am looking forward to seeing how the Thai market develops, as well as other markets where BYD now has a presence.