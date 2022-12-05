Connect with us

BYD Atto 3, image courtesy of BYD

Cars

The BYD Atto 3 Is The 3rd Best Selling Automobile In November

Published

BYD today proudly announced that the BYD Atto 3 was the top selling EV in Israel in November. 2,333 Atto 3s were sold in Israel last month and it’s still only in its second month of sales since launch. This shows that demand for the critically acclaimed Atto 3 is growing fast in the country.

Tesla and Geely EVs were also in the mix in the sales charts. An even more impressive result was the fact that it was 3rd overall in Israel for November. The ATTO 3 is an affordable small SUV known as the BYD Yuan Plus in China and some other markets. It is known as the ATTO 3 in several international markets such as Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Cambodia, Mauritius, and Israel, amongst others.

Here are some specs of the ATTO 3:

  • 150 kW and 310 N.m of torque motor
  • Max speed of 160 km/h
  • BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)
  • Range of 320 km (WLTP)
  • The ATTO 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

BYD Atto 3, image courtesy of BYD.

BYD has partnered with Shlomo Motors in Israel. Shlomo Motors has since opened two new showrooms in Petah Tikva and Haifa. Shlomo will open 4 new showrooms in early 2023. BYD is aggressively expanding its overseas presence through smart partnerships with local partners in each of the new markets that the firm is entering.

Last month, BYD exported 12,318 units of its passenger vehicles. It’s about to get really exciting for both the local Chinese and the export markets as BYD continues to ramp up production. Last month, BYD produced a new record of 230,129 EVs, up from just 91,829 at the same time last year. Battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles are called New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, and BYD is the leader in terms of volumes of NEVs sold.

The Israeli EV market is developing nicely and looks like plenty more exciting moments are still to come. The entry of Chinese EVs in the Israeli market led to importers of other EVs reducing prices of their EVs. Affordable EVs in Israel are mostly from Chinese automakers. Chinese automakers may just do for the EV sector what Chinese solar panel makers did for the solar industry. As Chinese solar panel makers ramped up production of solar panels, the prices kept falling, making solar panels more affordable for more people around the world.

The BYD Dolphin is an even more affordable small Hatchback compared to the Atto 3. The Dolphin is in the same class as the Honda Fit or the Toyota Yaris.

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin, image courtesy of BYD.

Here are some specs of the BYD Dolphin:

  • 70 kW and 180 N.m of torque motor
  • Max speed of  150 km/h
  • BYD Blade Battery (LFP (LiFePO4)  capacity 30,72 kWh)
  • Range of roughly 225 km (WLTP)
  • On-board charger:  AC 7 kW
  • DC Fast charging: 40 kW

The Dolphin also has a model with a larger  44,9 kWh battery and upgraded DC fast charging up to 60 kW. The BYD Dolphin starts from about $15,000 in China.

I look forward to seeing all the sales reports from across the world as the Atto 3 and especially the cheaper Dolphin starts finding its way into more markets.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica's originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

