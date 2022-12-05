Connect with us

AAA Expanding Service, Now Offers Mobile EV Charging & Electrifying AAA Member Benefits

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s Director of Automotive Engineering. “As the advancements of models and range continue to improve, they become an even more viable option for many people.”

Published

A July 2022 AAA consumer study noted that one-quarter of Americans plan to become electric vehicle owners with their next auto purchase. AAA also stated that they are referring to EVs that are solely powered by electricity, rather than hybrids. According to the survey, Millennials will lead the transition by 30%.

Notably, AAA has taken steps to make the transition to EVs more secure. It was announced on December 1, 2022, that AAA is expanding its services for electric vehicle owners across the United States. AAA is launching a pilot program, offering roadside charging for EVs in 16 metro areas.

Image courtesy of AAA.

The AAA survey found the transition to EVs is being driven in large part by savings on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason. The concerns? As usual, those were range anxiety and accessibility to charging. At CleanTechnica, we provide daily updates on growing EV charging infrastructure. Each new station opens up more possibility for people who want to drive electric. AAA also offers some solutions.

“AAA is prepared to service any vehicle type, whether gas or electric,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Range anxiety remains the number one barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption. AAA will help ease this anxiety by deploying specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers, providing enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station.”

The AAA program is piloted in the following cities at this time:

  • Orlando, FL
  • Nashville, TN
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Denver, CO
  • Grand Rapids, MI
  • Avon, MA
  • Providence, RI
  • Peabody, MA
  • West Springfield, MA
  • Bend, OR
  • Portland, OR
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Redmond, WA.

Yes, that trust in AAA continues for EV drivers, who, as AAA members, will find this service provided at no additional charge. AAA states it will continue to assess the demand for mobile electric vehicle charging and will add locations as needed. “As part of this evaluation, AAA will also explore various mobile charging methods to deliver the best experience to its members.”

Charging Accessibility

The article addressed accessibility and pointed to the DOE Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locator. I always try to educate the curious about the many charging options, pulling out my apps for endless options to recommend. PlugShare, EVgo, Electrify America, ChargePoint — the list goes on and on, growing every day. In any case, prompt mobile charging is ideal if you are stranded. (Rather than a tow.)

“If you’re a AAA member, you already know that we’re more than just roadside assistance service,” said Cliff Ruud, AAA’s managing director of automotive solutions. “We’re also committed to supporting our members through big purchase decisions — like buying an electric vehicle. As automakers continue to incorporate advanced styling and the latest innovative technology into electric vehicles, we are committed to learning, developing, and servicing the vehicles our members are driving.” 

The AAA news shares the history of phase one of the pilot program. The purpose of the first pilot, launched in 2010, was to explore a few prototype technologies that could be used to charge electric vehicles at the roadside. AAA took the learnings from that pilot to inform this next iteration.

“To help educate the public, AAA conducts research surrounding electric vehicles. Consumer sentiment surveys, testing to determine factors impacting electric vehicle range, the true cost of electric vehicle ownership, and a survey on consumers’ experience with going electric. To see the full body of research, visit AAA Newsroom.”

More advancements and perks from AAA:

  • Public Charging Access at AAA Branch Office Locations. Many AAA clubs are installing charging stations at select branch office locations to offer members another easy and convenient charging option.
  • Cash-Back Rewards for EV Charging: AAA is proud to offer extraordinary credit cards designed to reward consumers for everyday living. This includes cash-back rewards for electric vehicle charging.
 
 
 
Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) She is a licensed health care provider. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)

