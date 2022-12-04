ChargePost — New Ultra-Fast Charging System With Integrated Battery Storage & Large Screens

ADS-TEC Energy, a Germany-based company, has just added a new battery-based charging system to its existing lineup of charging solutions. The new ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging system, named ChargePost, is touted as one of the most compact chargers. It requires less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. Also, it operates on existing power connections without the need to extend existing grids. The new system combines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates a battery, power electronics, and a cooling system.

Each ChargePost has two ultra-fast EV charging points that can provide drivers with more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) of range in just a few minutes (up to 300 kW DC power with one charging point and 150 kW with two charging points in use at once). It also includes two optional 75-inch digital displays on the outside of the structure. Plus, ChargePost has a configurable 143 or 201 kWh battery capacity.

“ChargePost delivers a new level of excellence for EV charging, combining the highest charging power with high-end quality materials and large displays in a battery-stored, all-in-one charging solution,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “This solution supports the transition to electric vehicles and can accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure throughout Europe and the U.S.” ChargePost is available immediately in Germany and Europe, and will be available in the U.S. soon.

ChargePost offers plug-and-play installation at ground level and a quick, easy set-up by forklift. It connects directly to the existing, power-limited, low-voltage grid.

With ChargePost, ultra-fast EV charging is possible practically anywhere, in both urban locations and rural locations where high-voltage grids are frequently not present. Gas stations, auto dealerships, transport logistics firms, office and commercial buildings, and fleet operators with cars that run in several shifts and need to charge quickly seem to be the best places to use ChargePost.

ChargePost is a practical and reliable replacement for traditional AC wall chargers, which cannot be deployed in sufficient numbers everywhere — whether in large residential complexes, neighborhoods, or elsewhere. Maximum flexibility is provided by ChargePost for spontaneous and quick charging of multiple vehicles simultaneously, especially if you install a few stations at once.

The uncooled CCS1/CCS2 connector on the integrated charging cable is at least three meters long. A reportedly easy-to-use payment terminal is part of the 10-inch touchscreen interface. With direct access to modular functional units like cooling, displays, and battery elements, it is also simple to maintain. Individual battery modules can be changed as necessary.

For generating revenue from advertising, ChargePost’s side panels’ optional 75-inch monitors offer 4K/ultra high-definition image/video quality. The screens are impressive canvases for a number of potential customized image and video messages that ChargePost operators can use to promote their own services or sell to other businesses.

The system enables the addition of a camera for secure operation, motion detection, or video recording.

The integrated battery system also functions as an energy platform, enabling integration with low-cost domestic electricity for grid services or to charge EVs in conjunction with a photovoltaic (PV) system. Yes, a unique feature of the ChargePost is the ability to feed stored energy bidirectionally back into the grid, which will be operational in the first half of 2023. This feature allows operators to create whole new business models.

In 2030, it is anticipated that there will be about 43 million electrically powered passenger cars and 4 million electric light commercial vehicles on European roads due to EU directives to meet CO2 targets. Much charging infrastructure will be needed for these 47 million electric vehicles. One forecast expects construction of 14,000 charging stations every week, or about 7.5 million public charging stations in total by 2030.

The overall number of charging stations required can be decreased by using battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging stations like the ChargePost in inner cities and rural locations where network infrastructure expansion is constrained. More vehicles can then be charged more quickly. The charging technology from ADS-TEC Energy 2022 was nominated for the German Future Prize of the German President and became part of his “circle of excellence” due to its exceptional performance and efficiency with minimal size.

The ChargePost is the newest addition to ADS-TEC Energy’s charging system offerings. Two other charging systems that are available from ADS-TEC Energy are the ChargeBox and the ChargeTrailer. The battery-buffered ChargePost is probably most suited for rural areas where they see less traffic and usage since it is battery-buffered. The advertising on the side of the chargers may be profitable for operators in high-traffic areas, though. That said, as our editor-in-chief, Zachary Shahan, once told me “We have way too many screens in our lives!” I have to agree, so maybe avoiding the huge visuals would be nice for some buyers.

Source and featured photo: adstec-energy