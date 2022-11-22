Electrify America To Invest $3 Million In California For Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness & Education In Low-Income & Disadvantaged Communities

Electrify America announced a nearly $3 million increase in funding to four community-based organization awardees promoting Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) education and awareness in low-income and disadvantaged communities across California. This work supports the current plan to invest $200 million in California ZEV infrastructure and education programs in the state until mid-2024 and is a part of the company’s larger commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The announcement made builds on four years of prior multimillion-dollar funding investments with community-based organizations (CBOs) and non-profit organizations (NGOs) in low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state. These investments were made with the intention of supporting a more equitable transition to electric vehicles and zero tailpipe emissions driving. The investment for this year will expand on engagement initiatives from the prior year to support online and offline education, ride-and-drive EV programs, events, prospective EV incentives and financing workshops, and grassroots community engagement.

In addition, this year’s community-based organizations will concentrate on home charging education as well as awareness and involvement in supporting Electrify America’s $25 million Green City investment to bring charging infrastructure to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and start electrifying the tens of thousands of drayage trucks that enter the Port Complex every single day.

By providing education, access, charging infrastructure, and services to promote ZEV driving, including $18 million in education and marketing, Electrify America has invested a total of $400 million in California through the year 2021, with $197.3 million of that amount going to low-income, underserved communities.

“In the exciting race to electrify our transportation system, many communities have not had equitable access to the resources and information that can help establish the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Gabriela Herrera Gugiu, corporate social responsibility senior specialist, at Electrify America. “We believe it’s our responsibility to help create a future where zero emission vehicles can be accessible and affordable to Californians and communities across the country.”

Breathe SoCal, Ecology Action, Plug In America, and Valley Clean Air Now are among the organizations receiving investments as part of today’s announcement.

The state of California welcomed more than 100 non-profit, private, and public organizations to submit proposals in support of brand-neutral ZEV education and awareness in underserved and low-income communities.

Building on this $3 million investment in California to Promote Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Awareness and Education in Low-Income and Disadvantaged Communities, Electrify America also announced in May that it had signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to develop a solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, California. It is anticipated that the new solar project, dubbed Electrify America Solar GlowTM 1, will create 75 Megawatts (MW) of peak solar power and enough 100% renewable energy yearly to partially offset the energy currently delivered to Electrify America’s consumers via its wide network.

More than 100 battery energy storage systems are being installed at charging stations in California as part of Electrify America’s investment in clean technology innovations to support sustainable and dependable operations. These systems have the potential to maximize the use of renewable energy from the power grid while stabilizing the grid and maintaining pricing.

Source and photos: Electrify America