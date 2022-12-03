Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Rivian R1T — Odd But Fun Drag Race

Published

We know that this is an odd combination — putting a luxury compact sedan against a pickup truck in a drag racing challenge. But nevertheless, it is interesting too — two quiet electric vehicles competing on a dragstrip against each other, and we get to explore Rivian’s potential.

YouTuber Branden Flasch bought a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently and he took it on a drive to a dragstrip in North Carolina for a drag racing competition against the Tesla Model 3 Performance (video below).

On its way to the dragstrip, we get to look at the center touchscreen display of the Rivian in a bit of detail. The UI of Rivian’s center display is quite similar to Tesla’s UI. Most of the arrangement of icons and controls at the bottom don’t look unfamiliar.

Before taking a look at the Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Rivian R1T drag racing challenge, let’s go over a comparison of the two electric vehicles’ specs.

Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Rivian R1T Adventure specs comparison. (Sources: Manufacturers, Car And Driver).

Although the power and torque specifications of the Rivian R1T are far better than the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s, note its large size and purpose — it is 41.6% heavier as well.

Rivian does not provide 0–60 mph acceleration figures separately for the Dual and Quad-Motor variants. The Rivian R1T Quad Motor was used to race the Tesla Model 3 Performance in this video, so we consider it is 3.0 seconds. However, now matter how it launched in multiple attempts with different modes (even Sport Mode), the R1T was not able to beat the Model 3 Performance off the line.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance was the clear winner in this drag racing competition due to multiple factors, like power-to-weight ratio, size, and Tesla’s software optimization. We cannot wait for the day when Tesla’s Cybertruck hits a dragstrip against the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, its true competitors.

Let’s watch the video, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Originally published by Tesla OracleBy @IqtidarAlii.

Related Stories:

 

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Italy Tuscany green trees Italy Tuscany green trees

Cars

Italian Minister “Opens Doors Wide” for Tesla, Musk

Tesla has expanded its manufacturing presence well beyond the U.S. at this point, now with Gigafactory locations in both China and Germany, along with...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Semi Delivery — A New Tesla Era In More Ways Than One?

This week, at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla delivered the first Tesla Semis to PepsiCo. I watched it live, being hugely excited about...

6 hours ago

Cars

Norway BEVs Hit Record Volume in November — Tesla Model Y Leads

Plugin electric vehicles took 89.3% share of the auto market in Norway in November, down from 91.2% year on year. Full electrics (BEVs), however,...

7 hours ago

Cars

Can You Charge A Tesla Model 3 With A Petrol Generator?

I have just spent the morning with the technical staff at Glenco Air & Power, experimenting with their Westinghouse portable generators and my Tesla...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.