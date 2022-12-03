Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Rivian R1T — Odd But Fun Drag Race

We know that this is an odd combination — putting a luxury compact sedan against a pickup truck in a drag racing challenge. But nevertheless, it is interesting too — two quiet electric vehicles competing on a dragstrip against each other, and we get to explore Rivian’s potential.

YouTuber Branden Flasch bought a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently and he took it on a drive to a dragstrip in North Carolina for a drag racing competition against the Tesla Model 3 Performance (video below).

On its way to the dragstrip, we get to look at the center touchscreen display of the Rivian in a bit of detail. The UI of Rivian’s center display is quite similar to Tesla’s UI. Most of the arrangement of icons and controls at the bottom don’t look unfamiliar.

Rolled in at 5% and managed to get an open charging spot at my apartment 👌🙌 just shy of 600 miles today – crossed 5MWh since purchase and getting very close to 10k miles pic.twitter.com/i4YVnC6fRY — Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) November 30, 2022

Before taking a look at the Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Rivian R1T drag racing challenge, let’s go over a comparison of the two electric vehicles’ specs.

Although the power and torque specifications of the Rivian R1T are far better than the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s, note its large size and purpose — it is 41.6% heavier as well.

Rivian does not provide 0–60 mph acceleration figures separately for the Dual and Quad-Motor variants. The Rivian R1T Quad Motor was used to race the Tesla Model 3 Performance in this video, so we consider it is 3.0 seconds. However, now matter how it launched in multiple attempts with different modes (even Sport Mode), the R1T was not able to beat the Model 3 Performance off the line.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance was the clear winner in this drag racing competition due to multiple factors, like power-to-weight ratio, size, and Tesla’s software optimization. We cannot wait for the day when Tesla’s Cybertruck hits a dragstrip against the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, its true competitors.

Let's watch the video.

